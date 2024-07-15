Vegas Golden Knights to Host 2024 VGK Golf Classic on Tuesday, Sept. 3

VEGAS (July 15, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights will host the 2024 VGK Golf Classic, presented by Wynn Resorts, on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Wynn Golf Club, the only resort golf course on the Las Vegas Strip. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Select members of the 2024-25 Golden Knights organization will take part in the event. Unique partnership packages, foursomes and tickets to the post-tournament reception are limited and will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, July 16.

For more information regarding the 2024 VGK Golf Classic presented by Wynn Resorts, to purchase foursomes, or to become a sponsor use this link. The event will not be open to fans or the general public. Information for media will be announced at a later date.

2024 VGK GOLF CLASSIC PRESENTED BY WYNN RESORTS

WHO: Members of the 2024-25 Vegas Golden Knights

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 3

WHERE: Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas (3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas, NV 89109)

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23.

