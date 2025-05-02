Vegas Golden Knights to Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week May 5-9

VEGAS (April 30, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 30, plans to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week May 5-9 with giveaways, school visits and discounts on food and VGK gear. Anthem Injury Lawyers is the presenting partner of VGK’s Teacher Appreciation Week initiatives.

VGK team stores will offer all teachers with a valid Clark County School District (CCSD) ID a 20% discount all week (excluding jerseys and Authentics items). These locations include The Arsenal at City National Arena, The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, The Livery at America First Center and The Saddlery at Lee’s Family Forum. In addition, MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub at City National Arena and America First Center and Craggy Range Bar & Grill at Lee’s Family Forum will offer CCSD ID holders a 20% off discount on meals (excluding alcohol).

Beginning Monday, May 5 the Golden Knights will make visits to more than 15 CCSD schools with Chance and other VGK Cast to drop off treats and team swag. Anthem Injury Lawyers will join select visits and provide lunch for those teachers.

