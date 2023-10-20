Vegas Golden Knights Surge Past Winnipeg Jets in 5-3 Road Win

The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0-0) took down the Winnipeg Jets (1-3-0) in a 5-3 victory at Canada Life Centre on Thursday night for their fifth straight win and their best start to a season in franchise history.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Winnipeg Jets struck just a minute and a half into the first period as Alex Iafallo netted a rebound off of Golden Knights netminder Logan Thompson. VGK forward Jonathan Marchessault followed that up at 17:42 of the first with a power-play goal and his 350th point as a Golden Knight. Smooth puck movement from the special teams provided a clear shot to Winnipeg golatender Laurent Brossoit and the back of the net. The end of the frame saw Thompson make a highlight reel save as he sprawled to his left to stop a shot with his stick to keep the game tied at one heading into the second.

Vegas took the 2-1 lead just 49 seconds into the middle period as pressure on the forecheck from the Golden Knights led to winger Brett Howden tipping the puck into the net after a cross-ice pass from captain Mark Stone. It was Howden's first goal of the season. Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez scored Vegas' third straight goal of the game in his season debut going bar-down on Brossoit from between the circles for a 3-1 tally. The Jets got one back just 33 seconds later as a three-on-two opportunity ended with Cole Perfetti lifting a backhand shot over Thompson's pad.

In the third, Iafallo tallied his second goal of the night on the power play at 11:32 putting the puck over Thompson's shoulder for the 3-3 tie. The Golden Knights regained the lead at 15:24 of the final frame with a shortside, upstairs power-play goal from Jack Eichel. Nicolas Roy potted the empty-net insurance goal with 1:03 left in the contest for the Golden Knights fifth straight win and the best opening to a season in franchise history.

TOP PERFORMERS

Logan Thompson: The goaltender saved 35-of-38 shots to backstop the Golden Knights to their fifth win of the season.

Shea Theodore: Theodore tallied three assists to help lead Vegas to a 5-3 victory.

Mark Stone: Stone recorded two assists for six assists this season.

Jack Eichel: Eichel's game-winning goal was his team-leading third tally of the season.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Vegas Golden Knights are 5-0-0 for the best start in franchise history and the first reigning Stanley Cup Champions since the Edmonton Oilers in 1985-86 (5 wins).

Jonathan Marchessault scored in the first period for his 350th point as a Golden Knight and the most of any player in franchise history.

Alec Martinez's second-period goal marked the fourth straight game that a Vegas Golden Knights defenseman has recorded a goal.

Paul Cotter recorded four more hits against the Winnipeg Jets to improve to 20 on the season. He leads the league in hits.

The Golden Knights went 2-for-2 on the power play.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their two-game road trip in Chicago against the Blackhawks on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT at the United Center. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.