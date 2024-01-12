Vegas Golden Knights Ownership Update

VEGAS (January 11, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights Owner and Chairman Bill Foleyannounced today, January 11, the following ownership updates:

George, Gavin, Joe and Phil Maloof have sold their remaining indirect ownership interests in the Vegas Golden Knights to the Foley Family.

Adrienne Maloof will continue to be an indirect owner of the Vegas Golden Knights as a new limited partner.

“We would like to thank the entire Maloof family for their contributions to the Vegas Golden Knights organization during their tenure as minority owners,” Foley said. “They were helpful in bringing NHL hockey to Las Vegas and had a belief and commitment to our city as a viable major professional sports market. We wish the family continued success.”

