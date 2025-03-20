Vegas Golden Knights Introduce Double Down Deal on KnightTime+

Stream the rest of this season's locally broadcast games for just $29.99

VGK2425_DoubleDownDeal_1680x900
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (March 20, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 20, a new subscription offering on KnightTime+, the official streaming service of the team. The “Double Down Deal” gives fans access to the remaining 11 Scripps Sports broadcasts of the 2024-25 regular season, plus the first round of the playoffs, if applicable.

The Double Down Deal is available exclusively online at knighttimeplus.com and costs just $29.99. Subscribers can access KnightTime+ on their smartphone, tablet, computer, and internet-enabled television by downloading the KnightTime+ application on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, Roku and Vizio. The Double Down Deal can only be purchased on the website; it is not available to purchase through the apps but subscribers may use the apps to access their subscription and watch content.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports launched KnightTime+ in partnership with ViewLift in 2023. The streaming service carries all Scripps Sports broadcasts of the Golden Knights throughout the team’s television territory, pregame shows for all games (including those televised nationally), plus additional content including Knight Life, Knight Time at Noon and exclusive content.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: March 20, 2025

Vegas Closes Trip with 3-0 Loss in Detroit

Morning Skate Report: March 16, 2025

Golden Knights Pick Up a Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Buffalo

Lawless: Hill's New Contract Latest Example of his Upward Trajectory

Morning Skate Report: March 15, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Goaltender Adin Hill to Six-Year Contract Extension

Eichel Sets Single-Season Points Franchise Record as Vegas Blanks Columbus, 4-0

Morning Skate Report: March 13, 2025

Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Brayden McNabb

Golden Knights Fall in Overtime, 3-2, to Pittsburgh

Morning Skate Report: March 11, 2025

Hertl Records First VGK Hat Trick in 6-5 Loss to Los Angeles

Morning Skate Report: March 9, 2025

Lawless: Deadline Deals, The Pacific Path & Heating-Up Hill

Stone Records Three Points as Vegas Shuts Out Pittsburgh, 4-0

Morning Skate Report: March 7, 2025

Women's History Month: VGK Motion & Graphic Design