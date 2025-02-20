Vegas Golden Knights Introduce 'Blackjack Bundle' on KnightTime+

Stream 21 remaining locally televised games for just $39.99

VGK2425_KT+DoubleDownDeal_1600x900
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (February 20, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 20, a new subscription offering on KnightTime+, the official streaming service of the team. The “Blackjack Bundle” gives fans access to the remaining 21 Scripps Sports broadcasts of the 2024-25 regular season, plus the first round of the playoffs, if applicable.

The Blackjack Bundle is available exclusively online at knighttimeplus.com and costs just $39.99. Subscribers can access KnightTime+ on their smartphone, tablet, computer, and internet-enabled television by downloading the KnightTime+ application on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, Roku and Vizio. The Blackjack Bundle can only be purchased on the website; it is not available to purchase through the apps but subscribers may use the apps to access their subscription and watch content.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports launched KnightTime+ in partnership with ViewLift in 2023. The streaming service carries all Scripps Sports broadcasts of the Golden Knights throughout the team’s television territory, pregame shows for all games (including those televised nationally), plus additional content including Knight Life, Knight Time at Noon and exclusive content.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

News Feed

Drop The Darn Puck Already: Lawless on 4Nations Championship Eve

Lawless: Sparks Will Fly in Canada-USA Rematch

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transaction

Lawless: USA-Canada Finale has 'Godfather II' Undertones

BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 17, 2025

Lawless: Canada Controls Own Destiny, Americans Await Final Foe

Lawless: Stingy Team USA Clinches Berth in 4Nations Finale

BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 15, 2025

Lawless: May the Best Team Win on Saturday Night

BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 13, 2025

Lawless on 4Nations: One-and-Done? Sure. Fun? Absolutely. 

BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 12, 2025

Lawless: Prediction Time at the 4Nations Face-Off

Lawless: 4Nations Eve

Hanifin, Eichel Keep Gaudreau Family Close During Time with Team USA

Existential VGK presented by Las Vegas with Shea Theodore

Lawless: Teammates Turned Foes at 4Nations

BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 10, 2025