Vegas Golden Knights High School Hockey League Drops Puck on Sunday, April 27

VEGAS (April 25, 2025) – The newest addition to the Las Vegas youth hockey landscape, the Vegas Golden Knights High School Hockey League, will drop the puck on its inaugural season this Sunday, April 27 with all 16 teams in action.

The league, which is the first of its kind in the Las Vegas Valley where players will represent the areas in which they live, features eight teams in the Major Division and eight corresponding teams in the Minor Division. It is co-ed and includes 320 high school aged players (birthyears 2008-11). Knight Life previewed the new league in last week’s episode.

The following are the teams and areas each represents:

Northmen (Centennial/North Las Vegas)

Shadow Mountain Ravens (Summerlin)

Red Rock (Summerlin South)

Blue Diamond Tigers (Spring Valley/Durango)

Redhawks (Enterprise/Anthem)

Flamingos (Paradise/Green Valley)

Black Mountain Miners (North Henderson)

Battle Rams (Southeast Henderson)

Sunday’s game schedule begins at 2 p.m. PT and will take place at three facilities:

2 p.m. PT, Hylo Park Arena: Battle Rams vs. Shadow Mountain Ravens (Minor)

3:20 p.m. PT, Hylo Park Arena: Battle Rams vs. Shadow Mountain Ravens (Major)

4:40 p.m. PT, Hylo Park Arena: Flamingos vs. Red Rock (Major)

5 p.m. PT, City National Arena: Northmen vs. Blue Diamond Tigers (Minor)

6 p.m. PT, Hylo Park Arena: Flamingos vs. Red Rock (Minor)

6:20 p.m. PT, City National Arena: Northmen vs. Blue Diamond Tigers (Major)

6:30 p.m. PT, America First Center: Black Mountain Miners vs. Redhawks (Major)

7:50 p.m. PT, America First Center: Black Mountain Miners vs. Redhawks (Minor)

This week’s featured Game of the Week will pit the Northmen against the Blue Diamond Tigers at 6:20 p.m. PT. Each Sunday evening the Game of the Week at City National Arena will feature national anthems, in-game player interviews and other enhancements.

For more information on the VGK High School Hockey League, including a game schedule and updated standings once play begins, visit americafirstcenter.com.

