Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to Host Annual 'A Golden Knight' Gala at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

VEGAS (August 26, 2024) – The **Vegas Golden Knights Foundation** is thrilled to announce that the team’s annual charity gala, A Golden Knight, will be held for the first time at **Fontainebleau Las Vegas** on Sunday, Nov. 3. This spectacular event, to be staged at the resort’s LIV nightlife and LIV Beach daylife venues, will feature live entertainment and appearances by Vegas Golden Knights players, coaches, and front office staff. Aligning with Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ core philanthropic belief on taking tangible action to bring about meaningful change, proceeds from the event will support local nonprofits through the VGK Foundation, making it a night of celebration and community impact.

The evening will include live and silent auctions featuring Vegas Golden Knights hockey experiences, travel packages and other one-of-a-kind opportunities and items. Previously held in the New Year, A Golden Knight moves earlier in the season in 2024-25 to accommodate the NHL’s February break in the schedule for the 4 Nations Face-Off and to allow fans the opportunity to mingle with the team earlier in the season.

Tickets are on sale now for $500 (general admission) at this link. A limited number of $1,500 VIP tickets provide unique access to a cocktail reception with the team prior to the gala.

Sponsorship opportunities for the gala are available and inquiries can be directed to [email protected]. Media information including photo and video opportunities will be announced at a later date. The event is semi-formal attire and all attendees must be 21 or older.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort’s thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.