Vegas Golden Knights Foundation Now Accepting Grant Applications

VEGAS (March 2, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, March 2, that the organization’s annual grant application process is now open for qualified nonprofit organizations that provide impactful programming to better serve the Southern Nevada community. Applications are available at this link from March 2 through April 17.

The VGK Foundation will be awarding grants to organizations that serve each of its pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. Grant awards may be up to $20,000.

Last year the Foundation awarded a record $503,830 in grants to 46 organizations, and its goal is to surpass those totals in its 2026 grant cycle.

Selected organizations will be notified of their grants no later than June 30.

