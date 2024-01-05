Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend

VEGAS (January 4, 2024) – The National Hockey League announced today, January 4, rosters for the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, held in Toronto, Ontario. Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel was named to the roster for the Pacific Division as part of the official announcement on Thursday.

It is the fourth time in his career (2018, 2019, 2020, 2024) that Eichel has been recognized as an All-Star, and the first with Vegas. The 27-year-old currently leads the Golden Knights in scoring with 40 points (16 G, 24 A), and in shots on goal with 158, after playing in each of the team’s 38 games this season. Eichel’s 16 goals and 24 assists both rank second on Vegas, trailing only Jonathan Marchessault (17 G) and Mark Stone (25 A). Eichel leads the NHL with 46 takeaways during the 2023-24 campaign, just one short of tying the career-high he set last season. The forward’s shorthanded time on ice of 76:04 this season is the highest total in his nine-year NHL career.

Eichel, a native of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, earned his name on the Stanley Cup for the first time after finishing the 2023 postseason as the NHL’s scoring leader with 26 points (6 G, 20 A) in 22 games. Eichel was acquired by the Golden Knights from the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 4, 2021, and his 131 points (57 G, 74 A) since making his debut with Vegas are the most on the club.

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena Feb. 1-3. The three-day celebration will include NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and the NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

