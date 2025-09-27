Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions | Sept. 27, 2025

VEGAS (September 27, 2025): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 27, that the following 25 players have been assigned to Henderson for the start of training camp with the Silver Knights: Braeden Bowman, Jakub Brabenec, Mathieu Cataford, Artur Cholach, Jeremy Davies, Jakub Demek, Joe Fleming, Jackson Hallum, Ben Hemmerling, Brandon Hickey, Lucas Johansen, Viliam Kmec, Samuel Mayer, Riley McKay, Mitch McLain, Devon Paliani, Matyas Sapovaliv, Christoffer Sedoff, Sloan Stanick, Trent Swick, Kai Uchacz, Tuomas Uronen, Jesper Vikman, Kevin Wall, and Cameron Whitehead.

Vegas will return to the ice for practice on Monday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. PT at City National Arena. Three preseason games remain for the Golden Knights with the next coming on the road against the Avalanche on Tuesday, Sept. 30. Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season can be found here.

