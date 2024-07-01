Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for 2024 Development Camp Presented by Martin-Harris Construction

VEGAS (July 1, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 1, the roster and schedule for the organization’s 2024 Development Camp, presented by Martin-Harris Construction.

Development Camp will be held Monday, July 1 through Saturday, July 6. All on-ice sessions open to the public and media will be located on Rink A of City National Arena. Two days of 2024 Development Camp will feature a joint scrimmage, both of which are free and open to the public. Scrimmages will be held on Tuesday, July 2 and Saturday, July 6 at City National Arena.

As part of their introduction to the Las Vegas community, Development Camp participants will again team up with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (1501 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89101) to prepare and serve meals for more than 600 of Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable men, women, and children. Wednesday's event is closed to fans.

The full roster and schedule for the team’s Development Camp is below and subject to change.

2024 DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER

Forwards (25): Braeden Bowman, Jakub Brabenec, Mathieu Cataford, Trevor Connelly, Jakub Demek, Will Dineen, Tyson Gross, Jordan Gustafson, Ben Hemmerling, Mikael Huchette, Jett Jones, Tyler Kopff, Jacob Mathieu, Connor Milburn, Simon Pinard, Matyas Sapovaliv, Garrett Schifsky, Harrison Scott, Shane Smith, Sloan Stanick, Jack Stockfish, Trent Swick, Kai Uchacz, Zach Urdahl, Lucas Van Vliet

Defensemen (14): Cade Alami, Artur Cholach, Noah De La Durantaye, Noah Ellis, Joe Fleming, Lukas Gustafsson, Mazden Leslie, Samuel Mayer, Alex Pineau, John Prokop, Christoffer Sedoff, Jozef Viliam Kmec, Abram Wiebe, Austin Zemlak

Goaltenders (5): Marko Bilic, Carl Lindbom, Lennart Neisse, Jesper Vikman, Cameron Whitehead

# Name Position:

1 Cameron Whitehead Goaltender

8 Mathieu Cataford Forward

12 Jakub Brabenec Forward

13 Jakub Demek Forward

24 Trevor Connelly Forward

25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward

32 Jesper Vikman Goaltender

35 Carl Lindbom Goaltender

36 Lennart Neisse Goaltender

38 Jordan Gustafson Forward

39 Marko Bilic Goaltender

43 Mazden Leslie Defenseman

44 Christoffer Sedoff Defenseman

50 Garrett Schifksy Forward

52 Artur Cholach Defenseman

53 Simon Pinard Forward

54 Cade Alami Defenseman

56 Tyler Kopff Forward

57 Jack Stockfish Forward

62 Noah Ellis Defenseman

63 Ben Hemmerling Forward

67 Lucas Van Vliet Forward

73 Will Dineen Forward

74 Shane Smith Forward

75 Noah De La Durantaye Defenseman

76 Trent Swick Forward

77 Kai Uchacz Forward

78 Harrison Scott Forward

79 Jozef Viliam Kmec Defenseman

80 Lukas Gustafsson Defenseman

82 Abram Wiebe Defenseman

83 Connor Milburn Forward

84 John Prokop Defenseman

85 Braeden Bowman Forward

86 Alex Pineau Defenseman

87 Tyson Gross Forward

88 Zach Urdahl Forward

91 Jett Jones Forward

92 Sloan Stanick Forward

94 Austin Zemlak Defenseman

95 Joe Fleming Defenseman

96 Samuel Mayer Defenseman

97 Jacob Mathieu Forward

98 Mikael Huchette Forward

2024 DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, July 1

Team Red practice, 2:15 p.m. PT

Team White practice, 3:30 p.m. PT

Tuesday, July 2

Scrimmage, 1:45 p.m. PT

Wednesday, July 3

Visit to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, 9:45 a.m. PT

Thursday, July 4

Team White practice, 10:15 a.m. PT

Team Red practice, 11:45 a.m. PT

Friday, July 5

Team White practice, 9:15 a.m. PT

Team Red practice, 10:30 a.m. PT

Saturday, July 6

Scrimmage, 10 a.m. PT

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.