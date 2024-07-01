Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for 2024 Development Camp Presented by Martin-Harris Construction

The Vegas Golden Knights announce their roster and schedule for the team's 2024 Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction

By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (July 1, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 1, the roster and schedule for the organization’s 2024 Development Camp, presented by Martin-Harris Construction.

Development Camp will be held Monday, July 1 through Saturday, July 6. All on-ice sessions open to the public and media will be located on Rink A of City National Arena. Two days of 2024 Development Camp will feature a joint scrimmage, both of which are free and open to the public. Scrimmages will be held on Tuesday, July 2 and Saturday, July 6 at City National Arena.

As part of their introduction to the Las Vegas community, Development Camp participants will again team up with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (1501 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89101) to prepare and serve meals for more than 600 of Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable men, women, and children. Wednesday's event is closed to fans. 

The full roster and schedule for the team’s Development Camp is below and subject to change.

2024 DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER

Forwards (25): Braeden Bowman, Jakub Brabenec, Mathieu Cataford, Trevor Connelly, Jakub Demek, Will Dineen, Tyson Gross, Jordan Gustafson, Ben Hemmerling, Mikael Huchette, Jett Jones, Tyler Kopff, Jacob Mathieu, Connor Milburn, Simon Pinard, Matyas Sapovaliv, Garrett Schifsky, Harrison Scott, Shane Smith, Sloan Stanick, Jack Stockfish, Trent Swick, Kai Uchacz, Zach Urdahl, Lucas Van Vliet

Defensemen (14): Cade Alami, Artur Cholach, Noah De La Durantaye, Noah Ellis, Joe Fleming, Lukas Gustafsson, Mazden Leslie, Samuel Mayer, Alex Pineau, John Prokop, Christoffer Sedoff, Jozef Viliam Kmec, Abram Wiebe, Austin Zemlak

Goaltenders (5): Marko Bilic, Carl Lindbom, Lennart Neisse, Jesper Vikman, Cameron Whitehead

# Name Position:
1 Cameron Whitehead Goaltender
8 Mathieu Cataford Forward
12 Jakub Brabenec Forward
13 Jakub Demek Forward
24 Trevor Connelly Forward
25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward
32 Jesper Vikman Goaltender
35 Carl Lindbom Goaltender
36 Lennart Neisse Goaltender
38 Jordan Gustafson Forward
39 Marko Bilic Goaltender
43 Mazden Leslie Defenseman
44 Christoffer Sedoff Defenseman
50 Garrett Schifksy Forward
52 Artur Cholach Defenseman
53 Simon Pinard Forward
54 Cade Alami Defenseman
56 Tyler Kopff Forward
57 Jack Stockfish Forward
62 Noah Ellis Defenseman
63 Ben Hemmerling Forward
67 Lucas Van Vliet Forward
73 Will Dineen Forward
74 Shane Smith Forward
75 Noah De La Durantaye Defenseman
76 Trent Swick Forward
77 Kai Uchacz Forward
78 Harrison Scott Forward
79 Jozef Viliam Kmec Defenseman
80 Lukas Gustafsson Defenseman
82 Abram Wiebe Defenseman
83 Connor Milburn Forward
84 John Prokop Defenseman
85 Braeden Bowman Forward
86 Alex Pineau Defenseman
87 Tyson Gross Forward
88 Zach Urdahl Forward
91 Jett Jones Forward
92 Sloan Stanick Forward
94 Austin Zemlak Defenseman
95 Joe Fleming Defenseman
96 Samuel Mayer Defenseman
97 Jacob Mathieu Forward
98 Mikael Huchette Forward

2024 DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, July 1

  • Team Red practice, 2:15 p.m. PT 
  • Team White practice, 3:30 p.m. PT 

Tuesday, July 2

  • Scrimmage, 1:45 p.m. PT 

Wednesday, July 3

  • Visit to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, 9:45 a.m. PT

Thursday, July 4

  • Team White practice, 10:15 a.m. PT 
  • Team Red practice, 11:45 a.m. PT 

Friday, July 5

  • Team White practice, 9:15 a.m. PT 
  • Team Red practice, 10:30 a.m. PT 

Saturday, July 6

  • Scrimmage, 10 a.m. PT 

