Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Gold Carpet and Opening Knight

VEGAS (October 7, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 7, details for the fan experience on Opening Knight presented by Naqvi Injury Law as the team faces the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. PT to begin the 2025-26 regular season.

The Gold Carpet presented by Naqvi Injury Law will return to Toshiba Plaza beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Fans are encouraged to arrive at 3 p.m. PT to prepare to welcome players, coaches, broadcasters, members of the VGK cast, and Vegas celebrities before the game. Following the Gold Carpet, doors will open at T-Mobile Arena at 5:30 p.m. PT to officially welcome fans to Season IX. Every fan in attendance will receive a Limited Edition Collectible **Mitch Marner** Player Pin presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

On Wednesday evening, the final moments leading into the game will feature an all-new version of the Golden Knights’ award-winning in-arena pregame show. Fans in attendance should be in their seats no later than 7 p.m. PT to experience the Golden Knights’ one-of-a-kind pregame show, featuring never-before-seen elements that take the spectacle to the next level. This exclusive experience is unlike anything fans have seen before and sets the tone for an unforgettable season of hockey.

Fans unable to join the festivities in person can listen to the VGK Insider Show on FOX Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM/1430 AM), hosted by Daren Millard and Ryan Wallis, broadcasting live from Toshiba Plaza from 4 to 6 p.m. PT ahead of the station’s pregame show. Beginning at 6 p.m. PT, The Spot-Vegas 34 and KnightTime+ will broadcast a special hour-long season pregame report live from the arena featuring Golden Knights’ broadcasters and special guests. Dave Goucher, Shane Hnidy, Daren Millard, Gary Lawless, Ashali Vise, and Jamie Hersch will all participate in the show from T-Mobile Arena.

Starting at 7 p.m. PT, the game between Vegas and Los Angeles can be viewed exclusively on TNT and MAX. NHL on TNT will begin its pregame coverage from Toshiba Plaza beginning at 3 p.m. PT. Liam McHugh will host and be joined by Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter, Wayne Gretzky, and Henrik Lundqvist. At puck drop, Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk will be on the call with Brian Boucher between the benches and Aly Lozoff rinkside.

Wednesday’s game will also be available on the radio on FOX Sports Las Vegas with Dan D’Uva and Lawless, and in Spanish on Deportes Vegas 1460 AM with Jesus Lopez and Alex Romo.

