Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for End of Season Awards

Fans are invited to pick their choice for the Seventh Player Award in an online poll, voting closes Friday, April 12

VGK2324_SeventhPlayer-1920
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (April 9, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 9, plans for the team’s annual regular season awards ceremony, following the final home game of the regular season on Thursday, April 18 when the Golden Knights face off against the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. The three winners of the team’s awards will each receive an engraved Tiffany trophy. The matchup with Anaheim is presented by the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association.

The three awards will include: the Vegas Golden Knights First Star Award presented by Gold Bar Whiskey as determined by the “stars of the game” voting at home games; the Vegas Strong Service Award for the player most involved in serving and giving back to the Vegas community; and the Seventh Player Award for the player who most exceeded expectations on the ice.

Fans are invited to participate in selecting the winner of the Seventh Player Award by voting via an online poll at this link. **Michael Amadio**, **Ben Hutton**, **Brayden McNabb** and **Nicolas Roy** are the four nominees for the Seventh Player Award. Voting for the award closes on Friday, April 12.

In his second full season with Vegas, Amadio has appeared in 70 games, collecting 26 points (13G, 13A). Amadio recorded career-highs with 70 games played, 13 assists, +5 rating, three power play goals, 110 shots on goal and 33 blocked shots.

Despite missing some time with an injury, Hutton has put up 10 points (2G, 8A) and holds a +9 rating in 38 games played. Hutton has 61 shots on goal (9 more than last season), averaged 16:11 time on ice per game (11 seconds more than last season) and has 50 blocked shots (16 more than last season).

An original member of the Golden Knights, McNabb’s 25 points (3G, 22A) is a career high in the 77 games he’s played this season. McNabb leads the team and is third in the league in blocked shots with 202, while leading the team in plus/minus with a +17 rating.

For Roy, this season was one of his best yet. He recorded 38 points (11G, 27A) in 66 games played while also tallying six power-play assists, the most of his career. Roy netted eight points and 11 assists more than last season. Roy ranks in the top five on the team for faceoffs won and in the top 10 for goals, assists, points, +/- rating, even-strength goals and game-winning goals.

2022-23 Team Award Winners
First Star – Jack Eichel
Vegas Strong Service Award – Reilly Smith
Seventh Player – William Carrier

2021-22 Team Award Winners
First Star – Evgenii Dadonov
Vegas Strong Service Award – Mark Stone
Seventh Player – Nicolas Roy

2020-21 Team Award Winners
First Star – Max Pacioretty
Vegas Strong Service Award – Shea Theodore
Seventh Player – Alec Martinez

2019-20 Team Award Winners
First Star – Reilly Smith
Vegas Strong Service Award – Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny
Seventh Player – Chandler Stephenson

2018-19 Team Award Winners
First Star – Marc-Andre Fleury and Cody Eakin
Vegas Strong Service Award – Deryk Engelland
Seventh Player – Ryan Reaves

2017-18 Team Award Winners
First Star – William Karlsson
Vegas Strong Service Award – Deryk Engelland
Seventh Player – William Karlsson

Following the awards presentation, the team will participate in a “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event presented by Circa Sports, where players will hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights to Auction 'My Favorite Things' Baskets to Support Vegas Community

Golden Knights Drop Road Game to Canucks, 4-3

Get to Know Tomas Hertl

Morning Skate Report: April 8, 2024

Lawless: Winning Time is Upon Us

Morning Skate Report: April 5, 2024

Golden Knights Knock Off Canucks in 6-3 Victory

Morning Skate Report: April 2, 2024

Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Close out Regular Season With Eight Games

Marchessault Scores 40th Goal in Overtime to Lift Vegas to 2-1 Victory in Minnesota

Morning Skate Report: March 30, 2024

Lawless: Nine To Go

Hockey Hall of Famer Angela James Celebrates Women’s History Month with Vegas Golden Knights

Ivan Barbashev's Two-Goal Game Carries Golden Knights Past Jets, 4-1

Morning Skate Report: March 28, 2024

Golden Knights Fall to Predators, 5-4, in Overtime 

Morning Skate Report: March 26, 2024

Marchessault’s Overtime Goal Lifts Vegas Past St. Louis, 2-1