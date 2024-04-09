Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for End of Season Awards

VEGAS (April 9, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 9, plans for the team’s annual regular season awards ceremony, following the final home game of the regular season on Thursday, April 18 when the Golden Knights face off against the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. The three winners of the team’s awards will each receive an engraved Tiffany trophy. The matchup with Anaheim is presented by the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association.

The three awards will include: the Vegas Golden Knights First Star Award presented by Gold Bar Whiskey as determined by the “stars of the game” voting at home games; the Vegas Strong Service Award for the player most involved in serving and giving back to the Vegas community; and the Seventh Player Award for the player who most exceeded expectations on the ice.

Fans are invited to participate in selecting the winner of the Seventh Player Award by voting via an online poll at this link. **Michael Amadio**, **Ben Hutton**, **Brayden McNabb** and **Nicolas Roy** are the four nominees for the Seventh Player Award. Voting for the award closes on Friday, April 12.

In his second full season with Vegas, Amadio has appeared in 70 games, collecting 26 points (13G, 13A). Amadio recorded career-highs with 70 games played, 13 assists, +5 rating, three power play goals, 110 shots on goal and 33 blocked shots.

Despite missing some time with an injury, Hutton has put up 10 points (2G, 8A) and holds a +9 rating in 38 games played. Hutton has 61 shots on goal (9 more than last season), averaged 16:11 time on ice per game (11 seconds more than last season) and has 50 blocked shots (16 more than last season).

An original member of the Golden Knights, McNabb’s 25 points (3G, 22A) is a career high in the 77 games he’s played this season. McNabb leads the team and is third in the league in blocked shots with 202, while leading the team in plus/minus with a +17 rating.

For Roy, this season was one of his best yet. He recorded 38 points (11G, 27A) in 66 games played while also tallying six power-play assists, the most of his career. Roy netted eight points and 11 assists more than last season. Roy ranks in the top five on the team for faceoffs won and in the top 10 for goals, assists, points, +/- rating, even-strength goals and game-winning goals.

2022-23 Team Award Winners

First Star – Jack Eichel

Vegas Strong Service Award – Reilly Smith

Seventh Player – William Carrier

2021-22 Team Award Winners

First Star – Evgenii Dadonov

Vegas Strong Service Award – Mark Stone

Seventh Player – Nicolas Roy

2020-21 Team Award Winners

First Star – Max Pacioretty

Vegas Strong Service Award – Shea Theodore

Seventh Player – Alec Martinez

2019-20 Team Award Winners

First Star – Reilly Smith

Vegas Strong Service Award – Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny

Seventh Player – Chandler Stephenson

2018-19 Team Award Winners

First Star – Marc-Andre Fleury and Cody Eakin

Vegas Strong Service Award – Deryk Engelland

Seventh Player – Ryan Reaves

2017-18 Team Award Winners

First Star – William Karlsson

Vegas Strong Service Award – Deryk Engelland

Seventh Player – William Karlsson

Following the awards presentation, the team will participate in a “Jerseys Off Our Backs” event presented by Circa Sports, where players will hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance.

