Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Eighth Remembrance of 1 October

VEGAS (September 23, 2025): The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, September 23, their plans for the eighth remembrance of 1 October to commemorate the tragedy of 1 October, 2017. The Golden Knights have a preseason game scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 1 when they host the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena at 6 p.m. PT.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will contribute $1 million to the Vegas Strong Fund, an organization designated as the nonprofit to oversee the fundraising, design and construction of the 1 October Forever One Memorial in Las Vegas. The Forever One Memorial will be a lasting tribute honoring the 58 lives lost, more than 850 injured, 22,000 survivors, and all who responded. A check presentation between the VGK Foundation and the Vegas Strong Fund will take place at 11 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 1, following the team’s morning skate at City National Arena.

The Golden Knights will also be hosting a blood drive in partnership with Downtown Summerlin® and Vitalant at City National Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 1. The blood drive will take place in a bloodmobile in the lot north of City National Arena beginning at 8 a.m. PT and running until 4 p.m. PT. Parking will be available in the Las Vegas Ballpark lot east of City National Arena. Select members of the Golden Knights organization, including broadcasters and members of the VGK Cast, will be present during parts of the event do donate blood, greet fans, and support those impacted by 1 October. Appointments can be booked by visiting this link.

At T-Mobile Arena, first responders will be invited to attend the game and watch as the Golden Knights face the Avalanche. Several of the victims’ families as well as survivors will also be in attendance and honored with planned acknowledgements throughout the evening at T-Mobile Arena. An additional moment between the VGK Foundation and the Vegas Strong Fund will take place in-arena during the game to further highlight their collaboration for the Forever One Memorial.

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23.

About the Vegas Strong Fund

The Vegas Strong Fund (VSF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by members of Nevada’s resort gaming industry in the immediate aftermath of the events that occurred at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip on 1 October 2017. In the years since, its board of directors and generous donors have raised funds to support the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, established a scholarship program for aspiring emergency responders and the children of those impacted, and made grants to support gatherings for survivors and victims’ families to connect and remember.

On April 2, 2024, the Clark County Commission unanimously voted to designate VSF as the nonprofit to oversee the fundraising, design and construction of the permanent 1 October Forever One Memorial. Its 12-member board of directors is chaired by Jan Jones Blackhurst and is comprised of leaders in business and industry, those with construction and design expertise, and individuals with fundraising ability. The VSF is committed to ensuring that the Memorial becomes a lasting tribute to those affected by the events of 1 October and serves as a beacon of hope and healing for the community.

About the Forever One Memorial

The Forever One Memorial intends to honor the 58 victims, support their families and survivors, and acknowledge all the emergency responders who assisted those in need on 1 October 2017. The Memorial will serve as a place for individuals to reflect, grieve, and remember those who list their lives. A place to provide solace and healing, the space will promote healing for the community while serving as a reminder of the importance of promoting peace, unity, and the prevention of violence.

The Forever One Memorial is the culmination of a multiyear effort led by Clark County’s 1 October Memorial Committee, which led a process of extensive community engagement to consult with victims’ families, survivors, and the public to design a concept that reflects the resiliency and compassion of the Las Vegas Community and all 22,000 who were present that night from across the world. The winning design, created by JCJ Architecture, followed a robust global design competition. The proposed Memorial design features a Tower of Light, 58 vertical candles representing the victims who perished that night and in the immediate aftermath, and a community plaza.

Downtown Summerlin® is a thoughtfully planned urban center, serving the entire Las Vegas Valley. Downtown Summerlin is also home to City National Arena, practice facility for the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Ballpark®, a 10,000-capacity professional Triple-A baseball stadium that is home to the Las Vegas Aviators® of the Pacific Coast League.

Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent) is one of the nation's largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research.