Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership With Klutch Vodka

VEGAS (November 7, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 7, that the organization has agreed to a new partnership with Klutch Enterprises, designating the liquor brand as an official partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Our new partnership with Klutch Enterprises is a win for our fans and the community here in Las Vegas,” said Kerry Bubolz, President and CEO of the Golden Knights. “Klutch provides a premium Vodka product that fits seamlessly with the excitement of the Golden Knights and hockey in the desert.”

Highlights of the partnership include “Klutch Cares,” an initiative where Klutch Enterprises will donate to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation for every goal scored on the power play during the regular season at T-Mobile Arena. The brand will also be featured on the team’s digital channels, showcasing “Klutch Moments” throughout the season.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights. We believe this is the beginning of a long-lasting partnership where, hand in hand, we will continue to deliver a quality product both on and off the ice, while being heavily involved and supportive in our community,” said Klutch Vodka owner and CEO, Anthony S. Quattrochi.

