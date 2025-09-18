Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership with EoS Fitness

VEGAS (September 18, 2025): The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, September 18, a new multi-year partnership with EoS Fitness, naming the High Value, Low Price® (HVLP) gym chain a proud partner of the Golden Knights and the presenting partner of the Vegas Vivas dance team.

“Much like the Golden Knights, EoS Fitness has proven to be a great addition to the community in Vegas and will also be a great partner for our organization to lean on,” said John Penhollow, President of Business Operations for the Golden Knights. “With the support from EoS Fitness, our Vegas Vivas and VGK Cast will continue to raise the bar with their energy during home games at The Fortress as well as various visits throughout our community.”

EoS Fitness has over 175 gyms open or coming soon nationwide, including 16 currently open in Nevada with two more locations scheduled to open this year. EoS Fitness will be prominently featured in all Vegas Vivas promotions, showcasing their shared commitment to energizing the Las Vegas community. The gym will also be featured by the Golden Knights during home games at T-Mobile Arena through LED signage and as the presenting partner of the team’s “Flex Cam” video feature shown in-arena during select home games throughout each season.

“Hockey is a thrilling, high-energy sport that brings people together and EoS Fitness is proud to be part of this vibrant Las Vegas sports community through our partnership with the Golden Knights and Vegas Vivas,” said EoS Fitness Chief Marketing Officer, Shilpi Sullivan. “We’re looking forward to deepening our connection with the community and inspiring generations of fans to prioritize their health, fitness and overall well-being.”

For more information about EoS Fitness and to find a gym nearby, fans can visit eosfitness.com.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value. Low Price.® (HVLP) gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 175 gym locations open and on the way in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, top-notch amenities and extensive personal training options starting at just $9.99 per month. www.EoSfitness.com.