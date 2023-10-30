Vegas Golden Knights Announce Gas Up Event In Partnership With Smith's Food & Drug Stores

VEGAS (October 30, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 30, that the organization will be partnering with Smith's Food & Drug Stores to host the "Gas Up" gas donation event in Henderson on Friday, November 3, to give away $20,000 in free gasoline. Friday, which will be the fourth gas donation event between the two entities, is open to all fans and begins directly at 8 a.m. PT at Smith’s Marketplace in Henderson (845 E Lake Mead Pkwy.)

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Smith's Food & Drug Stores will give away $50 of gasoline to the first 400 vehicles that arrive on Friday morning. The price of gasoline at this exclusive Smith's location will also be lowered by 20 cents all day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday when customers use their Smith's rewards card. Fans are limited to one visit and will be greeted by members of the Golden Knights organization, including members of the VGK Cast.

