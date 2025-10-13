Vegas Golden Knights Announce Free Clinics and Watch Parties for October 24-26 Visit to Arizona

VEGAS (October 13, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 13, plans for the organization to visit Phoenix, Scottsdale, Arizona, for a series of free youth hockey clinics and watch parties October 24-26.

The trip marks the Golden Knights’ sixth visit to Arizona since the announcement of 55-game broadcast schedules on Scripps Sports affiliates Arizona 61 and Arizona 58, and the opportunity for fans across Arizona to watch every Scripps Sports VGK broadcast on KnightTime+. Vegas most recently hosted its first NHL Learn to Play session at Ice Den Scottsdale on September 20. Fans can watch or read about Vegas’ previous trips to Arizona in October, December, March, and July.

The trip to Arizona will feature members of the Golden Knights organization participating in a series of on-ice hockey clinics and meet-and-greets with fans in each city. Golden Knights Director of Youth Hockey Programs and Fan Development Sheri Hudspeth will be joined by VGK Alumni, Deryk Engelland, Vegas mascot Chance, members of the VGK Cast, and youth hockey coaches will be among those on the trip.

A daily schedule for the road trip can be found below and is subject to change. Advance registration is required for all clinics and is available here:

VGK ROAD TRIP SCHEDULE

Friday, October 24

Phoenix, AZ

12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MT: LosVGK ball hockey clinics at Mitchell Elementary School (1700 N 41st Ave., Phoenix, AZ)

*Closed to the public

Saturday, October 25

Scottsdale, AZ

11:30 a.m. MT: Deryk Engelland autograph session and photo opportunity

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. MT: Free on-ice clinic at Ice Den Scottsdale (ages 9-13 respectively; 9375 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale)

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MT: VGK NHL Learn to Play on-ice clinic at Ice Den Scottsdale (ages 4-10 respectively; 9375 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale)*

3:00 p.m. MT: VGK NHL Learn to Play Graduation at 18 Degrees Scottsdale (9375 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale)

3:00 p.m. MT: VGK Watch Party: Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers at 18 Degrees Scottsdale (9375 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale)

*Closed to the public

Sunday, October 26

Scottsdale, AZ

10:00 a.m. MT: Deryk Engelland autograph session and photo opportunity

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MT: Free on-ice clinic at Ice Den Scottsdale (ages 5-8 respectively; 9375 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale)

1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. MT: Deryk Engellend Q&A at 18 Degrees Scottsdale (9375 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale)

2:00 p.m. MT: VGK Watch Party: Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 18 Degrees Scottsdale (9375 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale)

