Vegas Golden Knights Announce Celebrations Leading up to Season IX

VEGAS (October 3, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 3, Opening Weekend celebrations as the organization counts down to the kick-off of Season IX on Wednesday, Oct. 8, when the Golden Knights face the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Opening Knight is presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

Beginning on Saturday, Oct. 4 at Circa Resort & Casino on Fremont Street, fans can join an exclsuive tour of Downtown Las Vegas while drinking custom VGK-themed beverages or brews at five different bars. Fans who purchase a ticket from the Vegas Golden Knights Bar Crawl offer will get access to the tour. The official offer from the Golden Knights includes four different home games as options for the special ticket package.

On Sunday, Oct. 5, Fan Fest presented by Raising Cane’s returns to Downtown Summerlin as the team and fans celebrate the upcoming season. Festivities run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. Fan Fest is free and open to the public and all ages (and dogs). Family-friendly activities include music, ball hockey, face painting, giveaways, along with an opportunity for fans to hear from Golden Knights players ahead of the new season.

Fans in attendance at Fan Fest on Sunday will have a chance to win an Opening Knight VIP package, which includes four tickets to the game on Wednesday, Oct. 8, plus special access to the Gold Carpet presented by Naqvi Injury Law prior to the game.

The Road to Puck Drop Scavenger Hunt, presented by Naqvi Injury Law, continues until Tuesday, Oct. 7, giving fans the opportunity to actively participate and find exclusive prizes around the Las Vegas Valley in celebration of the start of the 2025-26 season. Prizes include game-used equipment, prizes and experiences from local partners and a grand prize of $25,000. Fans can follow VGK social media channels to see the daily prize locations and learn more on how to win.

