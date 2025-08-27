Vegas Golden Knights Announce Broadcast Details for 2025-26 Regular Season

VEGAS (August 27, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled for 15 nationally-televised games on league rightsholders ESPN and Turner Sports during the 2025-26 regular season, 13 of which will be available exclusively on the two networks. A total of 69 games will be available regionally on Scripps Sports and KnightTime+ for the Golden Knights. All games through Scripps Sports will air on The Spot - Vegas 34 in Southern Nevada and other affiliated stations throughout the team’s television territory. Each of the 69 games on Scripps Sports will also be available to stream live on KnightTime+.

The 2025-26 season will be the third of the Golden Knights’ partnership with Scripps Sports to televise non nationally-exclusive games for free over the air, on cable or with a satellite subscription. It is also the third year that the team and Scripps Sports have partnered on KnightTime+, the Golden Knights’ official streaming platform that carries all locally aired games for fans within the team’s television territory. Fans can learn more and subscribe to KnightTime+ at knighttimeplus.com. U.S. fans located outside of the team’s television territory can stream locally broadcast games on ESPN+.

Vegas’ opening game of the regular season against Los Angeles on Oct. 8 will be their first of 15 national games, with Turner Sports (TNT) carrying the exclusive broadcast from T-Mobile Arena. The full list of national television broadcasts for the Golden Knights can be found below and is subject to change.

All of the team’s games, home and away, will also be broadcast on the VGK Radio Network presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor, including FOX Sports Radio Las Vegas (98.9 FM, 1340 AM). Golden Knights home games will also be available in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2025-26 NATIONAL TV BROADCASTS

Wed. Oct. 8 vs. Los Angeles – TNT, MAX

Thu. Oct. 9 at San Jose – ESPN+, Hulu

Tue. Dec. 2 vs. Chicago – ESPN+, Hulu

Tue. Dec. 9 at N.Y. Islanders – TNT, MAX

Wed. Dec. 17 vs. New Jersey – TNT, MAX

Wed. Jan. 14 at Los Angeles – TNT, MAX

Thu. Jan. 15 vs. Toronto – ESPN

Thu. Jan. 29 vs. Dallas – ESPN+, Hulu

Sun. Feb. 1 vs. Anaheim – ESPN

Wed. Feb. 25 at Los Angeles – TNT, MAX

Sun. March 1 at Pittsburgh – TNT, MAX

Sun. March 8 vs. Edmonton – ESPN

Thu. March 19 vs. Utah – ESPN+, Hulu

Thu. March 26 vs. Edmonton – ESPN

Sat. April 11 at Colorado – ABC

In addition to the broadcast schedules for ESPN and Turner Sports, the National Hockey League announced today that Vegas’ game in Carolina on Oct. 28 has been adjusted from 4:30 p.m. PT to 3:30 p.m. PT.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.