Vegas Golden Knights Announce 2024 VGK Road Trip

Club to visit Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Northern Nevada August 1-8

VGK2425_RT_Dates-WEB
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (June 24, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, June 24, plans for the team’s annual Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip through its television territory from August 1-8. The 2024 VGK Road Trip will visit Jackson, Wyoming; Billings, Montana; Coeur d’Alene and Boise, Idaho; and Reno, Nevada, all areas that can watch locally broadcast VGK games on Scripps Sports and/or KnightTime+.

“The VGK Road Trip is eagerly anticipated each year as we look forward to connecting in person with the fans throughout our Mountain West television territory,” said President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “This is a great chance to celebrate our brand and the sport of hockey as we prepare for the 2024-25 NHL season.”

The Road Trip will feature members of the Golden Knights organization participating in a series of on-ice hockey clinics and meet-and-greets with fans in each city. Chance, members of the VGK Cast and team broadcasters will be among those on the trip.

A daily schedule for the 2024 VGK Road Trip can be found below and is subject to change. Participation in the on-ice clinics requires registration with each local arena, but all fans are invited to attend each stop. Additional details about each stop will be announced prior to each visit.

KnightTime+ is the Vegas Golden Knights’ official streaming platform that carries all locally aired games for fans within the team’s television territory, which includes each city the team will visit in the 2024 VGK Road Trip. The Golden Knights and Scripps Sports launched KnightTime+ in September 2023. Fans can learn more at knighttimeplus.com

2024 VGK ROAD TRIP

Thursday, August 1
Jackson, WY
- 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. MT clinics at Snow King Sports & Events Center

Saturday, August 3
Billings, MT
- 9 to 11 a.m. MT clinics at Centennial Ice Arena

Sunday, August 4
Coeur d’Alene, ID
- 1:30 to 3:45 p.m. MT clinics at Frontier Ice Arena
- 3:45 p.m. MT public skate

Wednesday, August 7
Boise, ID
- 9 to 11 a.m. MT clinics at Idaho Ice World

Thursday, August 8
Reno, NV
- 9 to 11 a.m. PT clinics at Reno Ice

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

