Vegas Falls, 4-1, to Winnipeg in Final Game of Road Trip

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-14) fell to the Winnipeg Jets (30-29-12), 4-1, on Tuesday evening at Canada Life Centre.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Kyle Connor tallied the lone goal of the first period to give the Jets a 1-0 lead going into the second frame. Alex Iafallo scored two minutes into the second, and Cole Perfetti extended Winnipeg’s lead to three just 1:58 later. The Golden Knights' second power-play unit continued to be hot with Colton Sissons tallying his first power-play goal of the season midway through the middle frame. Ivan Barbashev brought the puck around the back of the net where he sent it to Rasmus Andersson just outside the circle. Sissons received the dish from Andersson and sneaked the puck past Connor Hellebuyck for Vegas’ only goal of the game. Despite a third-period push from the Golden Knights, Mark Scheifele potted the empty-net goal late in the final frame to seal the 4-1 victory for the Jets.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights return to Vegas for a four-game homestand with the first slated for Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on ESPN or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.