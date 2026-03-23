Vegas Earns Two Points in 3-2 Victory over Dallas

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-25-14) earned two points in their 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars (43-16-11) on Sunday at American Airlines Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Brayden McNabb put Vegas on the board first with his fourth goal of the season four minutes into the opening frame. Shea Theodore and Keegan Kolesar picked up assists on the goal, dishing the puck to McNabb in the defensive zone. The defenseman brought it all the way to the other end, dangling through three Stars and beating Casey DeSmith. Wyatt Johnston scored his league-leading 23rd power-play goal midway through the period, and Justin Hryckowian gave Dallas the lead six minutes later. Ivan Barbashev brought the Golden Knights even at two on the power play nine minutes into the second period. Barbashev hit the top-shelf one timer on a pass through the crease from Brett Howden. Colton Sissons also tallied an assist for his 10th point as a Golden Knight. Reilly Smith posted the game-winning goal with 3:38 remaining in the final frame to lift the Golden Knights to victory. Mitch Marner threw a shot towards the net where it was initially blocked, allowing Smith to clean up the loose puck for the go-ahead goal. Adin Hill earned the win in net, stopping 13 of the 15 shots he faced for a season-low for Dallas.

TOP PERFORMERS

Reilly Smith: Smith scored his 23rd game-winning goal as a Golden Knight, the fourth-most in franchise history.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev posted a power-play goal in the second period to tie the game for the Golden Knights.

Adin Hill: Hill turned aside 13-of-15 shots to earn his ninth win in net.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Brett Howden skated in his 300th game as a Golden Knight, tallying an assist.

Shea Theodore is two assists away of becoming the first Golden Knights player to reach 300 assists.

Mitch Marner recorded his 70th point of the season, moving into fifth most in a single season in franchise history.

Ivan Barbashev reached the 20-goal mark for the third time in his career (also 2024-25, 2021-22).

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights wrap up their three-game road trip on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets at 5 p.m. PT at Canada Life Centre. Watch the game on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.