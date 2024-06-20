Front Office

Hockey Programming and Facility Operations

Sr. Vice President Hockey Programming and Facility Operations - Darren Eliot

Sr. Director, Facility Operations & Programming - Andrew Stewart

Director, Facility Management - Wally Lacroix

Hockey Director, City National Arena - Adam Miller

Hockey Director, Lifeguard Arena - Nate Putek

Director, Coaching & Instructor Development - Brian Salcido

Figure Skating & Learn to Skate Director - Carolyn Mortenson

Figure Skating Manager - Arielle Trujillo

Guest Services Manager - Trevor Beer

Operations Supervisor - Harrison Luce

Operations Manager - Joseph Fu

Operation Manager - Matt Coles

Guest Services & Events Manager - Rachel Tayla-Hunt

Communications & Content

Vice President, Communications & Content - Nate Ewell

Vegas Golden Knights Insider - Gary Lawless

Senior Manager, Digital Strategy & Editorial Content - Gordon Weigers

Senior Manager, Communications & Broadcasting - Garrett Calloway

Coordinator, Communications & Content - India Shay

Finance

Vice President, Financial Planning & Reporting - Justin Klein

Controller - Jen Jones

Assistant Controller - Jonathan Rose

Director of Payroll - Melanie Loveless

Accounts Payable - Maria Snoeberger

Senior Accountant - Jennifer Quintana

Staff Accountant - KT Tenneson

Staff Accountant - Alexis Smith

Payroll Specialist - Keisha Lennon

Foundation

VGK Foundation - President, Community Relations and Player Initiatives - Kim Frank

Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Community Programs, Sr. Manager - Mia Greenlee

Raffle Manager - Elisha Stephens

Legal & HR

Vice President, Human Resources - Darlene Navarro

Linemate Relations (HR) Generalist - Beatriz Noa Clemente

Paralegal - Amy Papadopoulos

Entertainment

Vice President & Executive Producer - Andrew Abrams

Director, Video Production - Patrick Ruhlig

Director, Entertainment Experience - Tyler Ferraro

Director, Live Production - Jeff Chaves

Manager, Live Production - Katie Borton

Sr. Manager, Motion Graphics - Daniel Senior

Manager, Entertainment Experience - Emma Kazian

Sr. Motion Graphic Designer - Jalen Jones

Manager, AV Production - Ron Paul Gavino

Video Producer - Aleksandr Washuta

Video Producer - Madolyn Rusen

Cast Director - Paige Carter

Talent and Mascot Manager - Clint McComb

Jr. Motion Graphic Designer - Tyler Lim

Ticket Sales and Service

Vice President, Ticketing & Premium - Steve DiLenardi

Sr. Director, Group & Event Suite Sales - Amanda Fleming

Sr. Director, Ticket Operations - Brittany Grayson

Director, Membership Services - Aidan Wiese

Director, Premium Sales & Services - Nichole Latham

Director, Business Development - Brendan White

Manager, Membership Services - David Seiden

Manager, Membership Services - Manny Oseguera

Manager, Premium Sales & Services - Gabi Alvear

Sr. Account Executive - Group & Event Suite Sales - Breanna Field

Account Executive - Membership Services - Amber Barros

Account Executive - Membership Services - Robert Dorfman

Account Executive - Membership Services - Cindy Yang

Account Executive - Membership Services - Trevor Grant

Account Executive - Group & Event Suite Sales - Kyle Nakama

Account Executive - Ticketing & Suites - Eric Bartucca

Account Executive - Ticketing & Suites - Brooke Humpherys

Account Executive - Ticketing & Suites - Hunter Marciano

Ticket Operations Coordinator - Cassandra Milazzo

Ticket Operations Coordinator - Alfred Perez

News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Game Schedule for 2024-25 Preseason

Hemmerling Sets Sights on Pro Hockey After Successful Junior Career

Vegas Golden Chariots: A Community of Sled Hockey in the Las Vegas Valley

Jack Eichel & Gary Lawless: A Chat About Winning, Losing and Charity

VGK Skating Academy Coach Spotlight: David Nickel

Cataford a Rising Star in VGK Organization

Lawless: A Conversation with Steve Mayer Ahead of the NHL Draft at Sphere

VGK Prospect Sapovaliv Crowned Memorial Cup Champion with Saginaw

Lawless: Catching up with Cassidy

VGK Skating Academy Coach Spotlight: Micheal Ashton 

VGK Prospect Sapovaliv Poised to Make Memorial Cup Debut with Saginaw

VGK Skating Academy Coach Spotlight: Lisa Huth

Lawless: Mailbag Questions From Our Fans

Vegas Golden Knights Host DREAM Foundation Students

Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 Year-End Quotes

Golden Knights Fall to Stars, 2-1, in Game 7

Morning Skate Report: May 5, 2024

Lawless: The Game 7 Tightrope