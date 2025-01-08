Stone's Two-Point Night Leads Golden Knights to 4-2 Win Over Sharks

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-9-3) completed the season sweep with a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks (13-24-6) on Tuesday night at the SAP Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Mark Stone kicked off the scoring with his 100th goal as a Golden Knight, giving Vegas a 1-0 lead 8:39 into the game. After a poke check by Brett Howden to regain possession for the Golden Knights, Zach Whitecloud doubled their lead with a low-angle goal 1:29 after the Stone goal. The Sharks cut the lead in half with a power-play goal from William Eklund with 10:11 to go in the second period. The Golden Knights opened the final frame with a power-play goal from Victor Olofsson 1:08 in to extend the advantage to 3-1, but Timothy Lilijegren hit the back of the net midway through the period to cut the lead to 3-2. In the final 1:20 of the game, Tomas Hertl scored on the empty net to secure the 4-2 win for the Golden Knights in San Jose.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mark Stone: Stone recorded two points on the night (1G, 1A), opening the scoring for Vegas.

Shea Theodore: Theodore had a two-assist night, lifting his assist total to 29 (2nd on team).

Jack Eichel: Eichel picked up his 42nd assist of the season.

Ilya Samsonov: Samsonov was solid in net with 20 saves.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Ilya Samsonov extended his win streak to six games, registering the longest streak by a goaltender for the Golden Knights since 2022-23.

Mark Stone tallied his 100th goal as a Golden Knight with the first goal of the game, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to do so.

William Karlsson recorded his 226th assist with Vegas, the second most in franchise history, trailing Shea Theodore, who has 252 with his two assists in Tuesday night’s game.

Mark Stone skated in his 300th game with the Golden Knights.

Vegas extended its road point streak versus San Jose to 17 games dating back to Feb. 8, 2018, tied for the fifth longest in NHL history.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights are back at T-Mobile Arena to kick off a three-game homestand with a match-up against the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7 p.m. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.