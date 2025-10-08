'Road to Puck Drop' Scavenger Hunt Presented by Naqvi Injury Law Concludes with $25,000 Grand Prize Claimed by CSN Student

VEGAS (October 8, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 8, that the $25,000 grand prize in the Road to Puck Drop Scavenger Hunt was claimed on Tuesday afternoon by Holli Jackson, a nursing student at the College of Southern Nevada. The Road to Puck Drop is presented by Naqvi Injury Law, which provided the grand prize for the second-straight year.

Jackson was at the Charleston campus of CSN when the Golden Knights posted a clue on their digital channels of the location of a custom target that represented the grand prize. Members of the VGK Cast and broadcast team, as well as Naqvi Injury Law founder and managing attorney Farhan Naqvi were at CSN for the finale of the event.

“It’s been exciting to see the involvement from the community from day one to now,” said Naqvi. “This was definitely the toughest challenge that we’ve seen, but Holly came through.”

The grand prize on Tuesday was one of many since the scavenger hunt began last Thursday, Oct. 2. Fans also won game tickets, game-used merchandise, and unique experiences and prize packs from a variety of Golden Knights partners including Allegiant, AXS, Barry’s Downtown Prime, and Circa Resort & Casino. In total, over $30,000 worth of prizes were distributed as part of the event.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT NAQVI INJURY LAW

Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 by Farhan Naqvi, an award-winning personal injury attorney. The firm is an 11-time Gold Winner in the “Best of Las Vegas” Readers Poll, for Best Personal Injury Lawyer, Best Law Firm, Best Customer Service and Best Trial Lawyer. Farhan Naqvi has been selected as a Super Lawyer and Litigator of the Year from the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. He has also received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell and holds an Avvo “Superb” rating. For more information, visit www.naqvilaw.com or call 702-553-1000.