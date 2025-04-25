Reminder: Lee's Family Forum Hosts VGK Official Watch Party for Game 4

VEGAS (April 25, 2025) – Lee’s Family Forum – the home of the Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks – will host the Vegas Golden Knights free official watch party for Game 4 of the First Round series of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, April 26.

Doors open at 12 p.m. PT with the party starting with an exclusive viewing of “The VGK Way” at 12:15 p.m. PT. Game time is 1 p.m. PT on Vegas 34.

Parking and admission is free, and Anheuser Busch will offer specials on Bud Light drafts for $5 (12 oz.) or $9.99 (20 oz.). The Sam & Ash Tiltyard will feature activations including a shooting cage, the world’s fastest ice resurfacer and the LosVGK-branded low-rider.

The watch party will also feature a DJ, visits from the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes including autographed items and tickets to future Golden Knights games. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels and more. Seating will be available throughout the lower bowl of the arena (no floor access).

For more information on all activations during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans should visit the Playoff Hub on vegasgoldenknights.com.

