Overcoming The Odds: Puck Luck Helps Golden Knights to Late Comeback Win in San Jose

The Vegas Golden Knights turned a late 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 win for their first victory of the 2025-26 season on Thursday night at SAP Center. Jack Eichel scored from center ice with 1:34 left in the third period to tie the game at 3-3 before Reilly Smith broke up a play in the San Jose zone to bury the overtime winner during the extra session. Vegas had just an 8% implied probability to win before the bounces started going their way in the win against the Sharks.

Implied probability data is provided by BetMGM.

Pregame odds: Vegas -220, San Jose +180

1st | 5:31 | Sharks 1, Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 49%

Jeff Skinner found a loose puck in front of the Vegas net and chipped it past Akira Schmid to give San Jose an early one-goal lead.

1st | 8:09 | Sharks 1, Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 67%

Brett Howden picked up the puck at the top of the Sharks' zone and carried it wide around San Jose's defense before breaking toward the goal. With a clear lane to the net, Howden drifted past Alex Nedeljkovic, who sprawled out in the crease, and fired the puck into the open cage to tie the game for Vegas.