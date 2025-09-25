Morning Skate Report: Sept. 25, 2025

Vegas and Utah square off for exhibition contest

VGK2526_0925-Toyota
By Gordon Weigers
VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their first home game of the preseason as they take on the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: The Spot Vegas 34
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

FAN FESTIVITIES
All fans in attendance at Tuesday's game will receive a free Vegas Golden Knights scarf presented by FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. The scarf is part of the VGK Starter Pack that will be offered to fans at all home games that also includes a VGK hat (Sept. 23), VGK socks (Oct. 1) and a VGK crossbody bag (Oct. 3)

PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday, Sept. 21 | San Jose Sharks 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0
Tuesday, Sept. 23 | Los Angeles Kings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1
Thrusday, Sept. 25 | 7 p.m. | vs. Utah Mammoth | Tickets
Friday, Sept. 26 | 7 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks
Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 5 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche
Wednesday, Oct. 1 | 6 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets
Friday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT
Vegas fell to the Los Angeles Kings, 3-1, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Viliam Kmec scored the only goal for the Golden Knights.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES
The Golden Knights posted a 2-1-0 record against Utah last season. Brett Howden scored the overtime winner for Vegas in a 4-3 win in their first meeting on Nov. 2 at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights scored three goals in the third period to claim a 4-2 win against Utah in their second meeting of the season on Nov. 15 at Delta Center. Tomas Hertl and William Karlsson each had two goals in the win. Utah skate to a 6-0 win in their final matchup of the year on Nov. 30 in Las Vegas. Karlsson's four points (3G, 1A) against Utah led all skaters while Hertl (2G, 1A) and Noah Hanifin (1G, 2A) each had three points in the season series.

KEYS TO THE GAME
Round Into Form: Opening Knight is still 13 days away and the Golden Knights will use each opportunity to get closer to their best game throughout the preseason.

Fill the Net: Vegas has scored just one goal through two preseason games. The players who skate on Thursday night will be hungry to put up some meaningful offense against the Mammoth.

