Morning Skate Report: Nov. 8, 2024

The Golden Knights (9-3-1) look for back-to-back road wins as they travel to play the Seattle Kraken (5-8-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights are undefeated at Climate Pledge Arena with a record of 5-0-0.

William Karlsson extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Wednesday. He has six points (2G, 4A) in that span.

Mark Stone extended his point streak to seven games with his goal against the Oilers on Wednesday. Stone has 12 points (4G, 8A) in the last seven outings.

Stone and Jack Eichel rank in the top 10 in the NHL for points. Stone (6G, 15A) ranks fourth and Eichel (4G, 15A) ranks eighth.

Brayden McNabb set the franchise record for most games played with 515 games after Wednesday’s game in Edmonton.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – One point away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Five goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Bruce Cassidy – Three wins away from 400 career NHL wins

Noah Hanifin – Six points away from 300 career points

Tanner Pearson – Eight points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 21 points (6G, 15A)

Jack Eichel – 19 points (4G, 15A)

Ivan Barbashev – 15 points (7G, 8A)

Tomas Hertl – 12 points (4G, 8A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 12 points (1G, 11A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights secured their first road win of the season by defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday at Rogers Place. Jack Eichel gave Vegas a 1-0 lead heading late in the first period. Edmonton scored two in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. Noah Hanifin scored a power-play goal to tie the game halfway into the third period and he scored again with 49 seconds left for the eventual game-winning goal. Mark Stone potted the empty-netter to secure the 4-2 victory for Vegas.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

Vegas had a 3-1-0 record against the Seattle Kraken during the 2023-24 season. Their first meeting was opening night where Vegas defeated Seattle, 4-1, at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Stone had two assists and Adin Hill recorded 32 saves. The second meeting between the teams was during the Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park where Seattle shut out Vegas, 3-0. Vegas secured the overtime win in the third match of the season at Climate Pledge Arena. Jack Eichel recorded three points (1G, 2A) on the night and scored the overtime winner for Vegas. In the final matchup, Vegas defeated Seattle 3-1 at T-Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel and Keegan Kolesar both scored goals for the Golden Knights and Brayden McNabb recorded 2 assists on the night.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Seattle Kraken are 5-8-1 on the season going into Friday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. They are returning home from a five-game road trip where they went 1-5-0. Their only win on the road trip was an 8-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Jared McCann leads Seattle with 16 points (6G, 10A), followed by Brandon Montour with 10 points (4G, 6A), and Jordan Eberle with nine points (6G, 3A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 9-3-1, 19 points

Los Angeles Kings – 8-4-3, 19 points

Vancouver Canucks – 7-2-3, 17 points

Calgary Flames – 7-5-2, 16 points

Edmonton Oilers – 6-7-1, 13 points

Seattle Kraken – 5-8-1, 11 points

Anaheim Ducks – 4-6-2, 10 points

San Jose Sharks – 4-9-2, 10 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 322nd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 10-2-1 all-time record against Seattle

- Be the second road win of the season for the Golden Knights.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Armor On: Noah Hanifin stated that being responsible defensively is the way to win road games. If the team stays assertive with the puck and be quicker on the back end, the dominance can translate between each away game.

Turning the Tide: After struggling with away games, Vegas got their first road win on Wednesday. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stated that not letting opposing goals deter the team from coming back strong is the key to defeat good teams on the road.