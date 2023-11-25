Morning Skate Report: Nov. 25, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-2) take on the Arizona Coyotes (8-9-2) for the first time this season on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena for Hockey Fights Cancer Knight.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Saturday’s game is the first meeting of the season between Vegas and Arizona.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER KNIGHT

Saturday's game is Hockey Fights Cancer Knight for the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas will take on the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. PT and the game is presented by Optum Cancer Care Center.

The Golden Knights will have specialty jerseys that are individually signed by players and available for auction. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKHFC.givesmart.com or text “VGKHFC” to 76278. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on Saturday. Fans attending the game can see the specialty jerseys inside the arena by visiting the concourse area outside of Sections 11 and 12. Sticks with lavender tape will also be available during the team’s online auction.

During the game, fans are invited to Sections 9 and 10 to pick up and customize "I Fight For" signs to honor loved ones that have been impacted by cancer. Fans also have the opportunity to visit this link to fill out a generic card online until Thursday, November 30. The cards submitted online will be printed and delivered to patients in partnership with Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.

To further their efforts towards the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, the Golden Knights are entering into a multiyear partnership with the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation as the team is now the official sponsor of the “No More Chemo Bell” which patients ring to celebrate the end of their chemotherapy treatment. Current and former patients from the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation will be in attendance for the game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – one goal away from 50 goals as a Golden Knight

Alex Pietrangelo – two assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

William Karlsson – one goal away from 150 career goals

Nicolas Roy – one point away from 100 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

William Karlsson – 20 points (9G, 11A)

Jack Eichel – 20 points (8G, 12A)

Mark Stone – 18 points (5G, 13A)

Shea Theodore – 18 points (4G, 14A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 14 points (9G, 5A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights beat the Dallas Stars, 2-1, in overtime on Wednesday night at American Airlines Arena. Michael Amadio opened the scoring for Vegas with a power-play goal 10 minutes into the first. During the second period, Dallas responded with a goal from Roope Hintz to tie the game at 1-1. After a scoreless third period, the teams headed into overtime and two minutes in, Jack Eichel scored to win the game for Vegas, 2-1.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 2-1-0 record against the Coyotes during the 2022-23 regular season. Vegas and Arizona met for the first time on Nov. 17, 2022, in Vegas, with Vegas taking home a 4-1. Alex Pietrangelo opened scoring for Vegas and William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith helped secure the win. The teams met for a second time in Vegas on Dec. 21 with Vegas winning 5-2 after goals from Daniil Miromanov, Stone, Carrier and Michael Amadio. The third and final time the teams faced off in Arizona on Jan. 22 with the Coyotes winning 4-1 and Clayton Keller had a hat trick.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Arizona Coyotes hold a record of 8-9-2 (18 points) and sit fifth in the Central Division heading into Saturday’s matchup. The Coyotes are coming off a two game homestand in which they went 0-2-0. Their most recent game against the St. Louis Blues saw them lose 6-5 with five different goal-scorers including Nick Bjugstad, Jason Zucker, Lawson Crouse, Michael Carcone and Nick Schmaltz. Clayton Keller (7G, 11A) and Schmaltz (5G, 10A) lead the team in points with 18 and 15 respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

-Mark the 282nd win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Coyotes to 14-8-5

KEYS TO THE GAME

Mindset: The Golden Knights have one home game before heading back on the road, this time on a three-game Canadian road trip. They should go into this game with a positive mindset since it’s the last home game in November.

Puck Management: In the last few games puck management has become an issue and those mistakes have led to the opposing team scoring. The Golden Knights need to prevent mismanaging the puck to reduce the amount of opposing shots.