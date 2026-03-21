Morning Skate Report: March 21, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-24-14) close the season series against the Nashville Predators (31-28-9) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday at 11 a.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

NOTES

In Thursday’s contest, Jeremy Lauzon recorded a team-high six hits and leads all NHL defensemen with 206 hits this season.

According to NHL Edge, the Golden Knights have the fifth-most high-danger shots in the league with 607.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brett Howden – Two games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Three assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Four points away from 700 career points

Shea Theodore – Six points away from 400 career points

Nic Dowd – Seven points away from 200 career points

Ivan Barbashev – Eight assists away from 200 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 74 points (24G, 50A)

Mitch Marner – 69 points (19G, 50A)

Mark Stone – 62 points (21G, 41A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 57 points (34G, 23A)

Tomas Hertl – 54 points (24G, 30A)

BY THE NUMBERS

95.8 – The Golden Knights lead the league with a 95.8 penalty kill percentage in their last nine games, only allowing one power-play goal in that span.

241 – Keegan Kolesar sits fifth in the NHL with 241 hits this season, and has recorded 41 hits in March alone, which is the fourth-most in the league.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights were shut out, 4-0, by the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Clayton Keller scored a pair of goals, while Jack McBain and Barrett Hayton each found the back of the net in the win over Vegas. Karel Vejmelka turned aside all 28 Vegas shots in the shutout effort.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Nashville Predators have split the season series even, taking one win each. In their first meeting on Dec. 31, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena, Vegas fell, 4-2, to Nashville. Mark Stone and Ben Hutton gave the Golden Knights a two-goal advantage in the first frame, and Pavel Dorofeyev tallied assists on both goals. Nick Perbix, Steven Stamkos, Reid Schaefer, and Michael Bunting then scored four unanswered goals to help the Predators find a 4-2 victory over the Golden Knights. On Jan. 17, at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights responded with a 7-2 win over the Predators. Vegas had seven different goal scorers, and Shea Theodore (1G, 1A), Alexander Holtz (1G, 1A), Mitch Marner (1G, 1A) and Keegan Kolesar (1G, 1A) all skated away with multi-point nights. Dorofeyev and Stone also found the back on the net in the victory. Akira Schmid recorded his first assist as a Golden Knight and turned aside 27 out of 29 shots to go with a .931 save percentage.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Nashville Predators currently hold a record of 31-28-9 and sit fifth in the Central Division with 71 points. Nashville went 2-2-1 on a recent five-game road trip, closing it out with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre. The Predators then returned home on Thursday with a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken. Nashville closes out a two-game homestand in its meeting against Vegas on Saturday. Ryan O'Reilly leads the Predators with 62 points (23G, 39A), followed by Filip Forsberg with 58 points (30G, 28A), and Steven Stamkos with 52 points (31G, 21A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 38-27-4, 80 points

Edmonton Oilers – 34-27-9, 77 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 31-24-14, 76 points

Los Angeles Kings – 28-24-16, 72 points

Seattle Kraken – 31-28-9, 71 points

San Jose Sharks – 32-29-6, 70 points

Calgary Flames – 28-34-7, 63 points

Vancouver Canucks – 21-39-8, 50 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 393rd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 14-8-2 all-time record against Nashville

- Give the Golden Knights a 7-3-2 all-time record against Nashville at Bridgestone Arena

KEYS TO THE GAME

Back on Track: The Golden Knights struggled to find the back of the net in their last few games and need to get back to their identity. The team will look to reset its mindset, get to their game early, and establish a sense of urgency from puck drop in Saturday’s contest.

Keep it Simple: The Golden Knights need to simplify their game by playing a more direct style, getting pucks deep and limiting turnovers. Vegas must generate more consistent offensive pressure and find ways to swing the momentum in their favor.