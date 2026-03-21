Golden Knights Defeated by Predators, 4-1

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-25-14) lost to the Nashville Predators (32-28-9), 4-1, on Saturday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena.

\\HOW IT WENT DOWN

\\Nashville got off to a quick 1-0 lead 20 seconds into the game on a goal from Steven Stamkos, the only goal of the first period. Stamkos tallied his second of the night on the power play early in the middle frame, and Tyson Jost extended the Predators’ lead to three with a shorthanded goal 10 minutes later. Shea Theodore cashed in on a Vegas power play, firing a shot from the blue line with assists from Ivan Barbashev and Brett Howden. Less than two minutes later, Ryan O’Reilly made the score 4-1 heading into the third period. The final frame stood scoreless, with Justus Annunen stopping all 10 of the Golden Knights’ shots in the third period and 39 of 40 overall to give the Predators the win in Nashville.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their weekend back-to-back with the final game of the season series against the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 4 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center. Watch the game on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.