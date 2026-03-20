Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to Auction 'My Favorite Things' Baskets in Support of Nonprofit

VEGAS (March 20, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, March 20, that the team is auctioning off “My Favorite Things” baskets curated by the players and their significant others to benefit The Peaceful Mama. The auction will open on Saturday, March 21, at 12 p.m. PT and will run until Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m. PT when the Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena.

The Peaceful Mama is a nonprofit dedicated to addressing critical gaps in postpartum care by providing families with accessible, ongoing support after hospital discharge. At a time when maternal exhaustion and mental health risks are at their peak, the organization delivers a flexible, digital postpartum support program designed as both an early intervention resource and a supplement to therapy. In partnership with hospitals and community organizations, The Peaceful Mama distributes support bundles that equip families with tools and guidance throughout the first year after birth. By developing a model that is cost-effective, The Peaceful Mama aims to improve the health and well-being of mothers and infants while making postpartum support more accessible, particularly for underserved communities.

The baskets, put together by the players, reflect each of their passions off the ice. The baskets will be on display at T-Mobile Arena on March 26 outside Sections 11 and 12.

Fans can participate in the auction by visiting FavoriteThings.givesmart.com or texting “FavoriteThings” to 76278. Proceeds will go to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to benefit The Peaceful Mama, an organization selected by the players’ significant others.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, follow the foundation on X and Instagram.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.