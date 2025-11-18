Morning Skate Report: Nov. 18, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (8-4-6) take on the New York Rangers (10-8-2) for the first time this season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Mitch Marner became the fastest player (18 GP) in Golden Knights history to register his first 20 points (4G, 16A) with the franchise.

Pavel Dorofeyev tallied his 20th power-play goal dating back to the 2024-25 season, the third-most by all skaters in that time.

Tomas Hertl holds a four-game point streak, recording four points (3G, 1A) during the stretch.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER KNIGHT

The Golden Knights will celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Knight on Tuesday against the Rangers. Hockey Fights Cancer Knight is presented by Optum Cancer Centers.

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada will be honoring patients throughout the game. Pediatric patients from the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation will also be in attendance and standing on the ice for the National Anthem. The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation will have two hats available for purchase, including one hat that was specially designed by patient Gabri Nakhle and VGK alumni Alec Martinez in collaboration with Naqvi Injury Law. All proceeds from these hat sales will benefit the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

Specialty jerseys signed by players will be up for auction through the VGK Foundation. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKHFC.com or text “VGKHFC” to 76278 to sign up and bid or visit Sections 11 or 12 at T-Mobile Arena. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

Fans are also encouraged to fill out ‘I Fight For’ signs outside Sections 11 and 12 in T-Mobile Arena. Fans not in attendance at the game can fill out digital ‘I Fight For’ signs here that will be delivered to patients at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – Three games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Three points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Ivan Barbashev – Seven games away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Pavel Dorofeyev – One point away from 100 career points

Kaedan Korczak – Five games away from 100 career games

Colton Sissons – Five goals away from 100 career goals

Shea Theodore – Eight assists away from 300 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 24 points (8G, 16A)

Mitch Marner – 20 points (4G, 16A)

Ivan Barbashev – 17 points (7G, 10A)

Tomas Hertl – 15 points (8G, 7A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 14 points (11G, 3A)

BY THE NUMBERS

22 – With his power-play goal on Sunday, Pavel Dorofeyev tied Max Pacioretty for the fifth most power-play goals in Golden Knights history with 22.

29 – Reilly Smith scored his 29th power-play goal as a Golden Knight on Sunday against the Wild, tying Mark Stone and William Karlsson for second most power-play goals in franchise history.

53.8 – The Golden Knights have the third best face-off win percentage in the league with 53.8%.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Minnesota Wild, 3-2, in overtime on Sunday at Grand Casino Arena. Joel Eriksson Ek scored the first goal of the game five minutes in the first period before Pavel Dorofeyev tallied his team-leading seventh power-play goal 10 minutes later to make it 1-1 heading into the second period. Yakov Trenin recorded the only goal of the middle frame with his first of the season to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead. Six minutes into the third period, Reilly Smith fired the Golden Knights’ second power-play goal of the game to even the score and force overtime. With nine seconds left in overtime, Kirill Kaprizov scored the game-winning tally on the power-play for the Wild to take the 3-2 overtime victory.

24-25 SEASON SERIES

Vegas fell to New York in both matchups in the 2024-25 season. The teams met for the first time on Jan. 11 at T-Mobile Arena, with the Rangers taking a 2-1 victory. Mark Stone scored the lone goal for the Golden Knights in the second period with assists from Jack Eichel and Tomas Hertl. Vincent Trocheck and Adam Edstrom tallied the two goals for the Rangers in the win. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin turned aside 29-of-30 shots faced. In the second matchup, the Rangers skated away with a score of 4-2 on Feb. 2 at Madison Square Garden. Eichel scored twice for Vegas, however it wasn’t enough as goals by New York’s Alexis Lafreniere, Mika Zibanejad, K’Andre Miller, and Artemi Panarin led the Rangers to victory. Goaltender Jonathan Quick saved 34-36 shots faced.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Rangers own a record of 10-8-2 with 22 points and sit at fifth in the Metropolitan Division. The club’s stop in Vegas is the first of a three-game road trip where they will go on to face the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday and the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. The Rangers most recently lost, 2-1, to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in an Original Six showdown. Mika Zibanejad tallied the lone goal for the Rangers in the loss. Despite the loss, Jonathan Quick stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced. Artemi Panarin leads New York with 18 points (5G, 13A), followed by Adam Fox with 16 points (3G, 13A), and Mika Zibanejad with 12 points (7G, 5A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 12-6-1, 25 pointsLos Angeles Kings – 10-6-4, 24 points

Seattle Kraken – 9-4-5, 23 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 8-4-6, 22 points

Edmonton Oilers – 9-8-4, 22 points

Vancouver Canucks – 9-10-2, 20 points

San Jose Sharks – 8-8-3, 19 points

Calgary Flames – 5-12-3, 13 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 370th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 9-6-0 all-time record against the Rangers

- Give the Golden Knights an 5-3-3 record at T-Mobile Arena this season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Survive and Thrive: Following Sunday’s overtime loss, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy believed the Golden Knights to be the better team but just couldn’t close out the game. Cassidy would like to turn the page on the overtime losses in which he believed Vegas was the better team, mentioning the games against the Ducks and Islanders, in order to keep the winning standard of the Golden Knights intact.

Preserve the Positive: With both goals coming on the power play on Sunday, Pavel Dorofeyev stated that one positive to take away from Sunday’s game was that the team’s power play is starting to come back together again. The forward said that adjustments made with key players out has helped the team chemistry blend together with the new additions to create more chances on the power play.