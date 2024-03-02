Morning Skate Report: March 2, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (33-20-7) face off against the Buffalo Sabres (28-28-4) on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT at KeyBank Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Watch Party: The Overhang Bar inside Circa Resort & Casino (21+ only)

NOTES

Saturday's game is the second and final meeting between Vegas and Buffalo. The Sabres hold a 1-0-0 advantage.

Vegas is 4-5-1 in its last 10 matchups, while Buffalo has earned a 6-4-0 record.

Jonathan Marchessault (4GP; 5G, 4A) and Shea Theodore (5GP; 0G, 9A) both look to extend their point streaks against the Sabres on Saturday.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Alex Pietrangelo – one game away from 250 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ben Hutton – one game away from 500 career games played

William Karlsson – two points away from 400 career points

Ivan Barbashev – two goals away from 100 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 52 points (32G, 20A)

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

William Karlsson – 41 points (20G, 21A)

Chandler Stephenson – 36 points (13G, 23A)

Ivan Barbashev – 35 points (14G, 21A)

Nicolas Roy – 33 points (11G, 22A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Boston Bruins, 5-4 on Thursday night at TD Garden. The Bruins got off to a hot start, scoring three goals in the first period. The Golden Knights answered in the second with goals from Paul Cotter and Alex Pietrangelo. Boston's Morgan Geekie completed his hat trick to extend the Bruins lead again late in the second. Vegas found the back of the net twice more as Michael Amadio and Chandler Stephenson tallied goals to tie the game. The Bruins scored a late power-play goal to seal the 5-4 victory.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Vegas Golden Knights look to even the season series against the Sabres with a win on Saturday. The two clubs first met on Dec. 15 at T-Mobile Arena when Buffalo skated away with a 5-2 victory. Goals from Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel were not enough to secure the win at home.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Buffalo Sabres have earned four wins in their last five outings as they skate into Saturday's game with 60 points and a 28-28-4 record. The Sabres sit sixth in the Atlantic Division and are 10 points out of a wild card spot. Buffalo defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2, in overtime on Thursday before heading home to prepare to face the Golden Knights. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin leads the team in scoring with 46 points (15G, 31A) tallying his most recent goal to win the game against the Lightning on Thursday night. Casey Mittelstadt is just one point behind Dahlin with 45 (13G, 32A) and Alex Tuch is third on the team with 40 points (17G, 40A).

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 301st win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights all-time record against the Buffalo Sabres 7-5-0

-Give the Golden Knights their 14th road win of the season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Start Strong: The Golden Knights gave up three goals in the first period in their most recent matchup. They were chasing the rest of the game. Vegas managed to tie it up, but couldn't get the game to overtime. The Golden Knights need a strong start against this Buffalo team.

Consistency: Head coach Bruce Cassidy said he's "looking for fewer pockets of ineffective hockey" in the team's game. Consistency and making sure those pockets don’t happen will be a big factor against the Sabres on Saturday.