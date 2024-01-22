Morning Skate Report: Jan 22, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (27-14-5) face the New Jersey Devils (23-18-3) in the first of a four-game road swing on Monday at 4 p.m. PT at the Prudential Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Monday's matchup is the first meeting of the season between Vegas and New Jersey.

The Golden Knights are 6-4-0 in their last 10, while the Devils are 4-5-1.

Captain Mark Stone holds a five-game point streak (3G, 5A) heading into the matchup against the Devils.

Vegas looks to continue their three-game win streak against New Jersey on Monday.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – one point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Zach Whitecloud – one point away from 50 career points

Logan Thompson – four wins away from 50 career wins

Alex Pietrangelo – seven games away from 1,000 career games

Alex Pietrangelo - 10 points away from 600 career points

Alec Martinez - eight games away from 800 career games

Brett Howden - five points away from 100 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 47 points (15G, 32A)

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 33 points (20G, 13A)

William Karlsson – 32 points (15G, 17A)

Chandler Stephenson – 24 points (7G, 17A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2, at T-Mobile Arena in their last matchup. Despite being down two goals heading into the third, three tallies from the Golden Knights in the final frame secured the comeback win and the 3-2 final. Jonathan Marchessault got the VGK on the board first, Pavel Dorofeyev netted one to pull even with the Penguins at two, and rookie forward Brendan Brisson scored his first NHL goal to win the game for Vegas.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights split the 2022-23 season series 1-0-1 with the New Jersey Devils. Meeting first on Jan. 24 at the Prudential Center, Vegas fell to the home team in a 3-2 overtime loss. The Golden Knights and Devils each scored two goals in regulation before the Dougie Hamilton and New Jersey ended it in extra time. Vegas tied the season series in March as the team skated away with the 4-3 shootout win on home ice. Two goals from Jonathan Marchessault and one from Jack Eichel was matched by the Devils to send it into overtime. A scoreless extra frame led to a four-round shootout where goaltender Adin Hill stopped every New Jersey attempt and defenseman Shea Theodore potted the game-winner on New Jersey netminder Akira Shmid for the 4-3 final.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The New Jersey Devils are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Dallas Stars at home as they ready to face the Vegas Golden Knights. The 23-18-3 Devils sit out of wild card contention at sixth place in the Metro Division and 11th in the tightly-contested East. A win on Monday would move them just one point out of a playoff spot. Jesper Bratt leads the club in points with 47 (17G, 30A), with center Jack Hughes sitting just behind him with 15 goals and 30 asissts. Hughes has been out of the Devils' lineup since Jan. 5 due to an upper-body injury. Goaltender Vitek Vanacek holds a 3.22 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage through 26 games played and 15 wins. The New Jersey Devils power play is their biggest strength at a 26.9 percent conversion rate and ranked fifth in the league.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 295th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights' road record to 10-9-3 this season

-Give the team 61 points on the season

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Devils to 7-2-2

KEYS TO THE GAME

Momentum: The Golden Knights are coming off three straight wins at home and 4-of-5 before they head out on a four-game road trip. They need to carry that winning momentum on the road and earn a few more points before they head into the All-Star Break.

Play Your Game: With so many injuries in the lineup, head coach Bruce Cassidy emphasizes that each Golden Knight needs to play his own game. No one should be trying to replace Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore, or William Karlsson, they should be playing up to the best versions of themselves instead. That's how Vegas will earn a win in New Jersey on Monday.