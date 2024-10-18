Lightning Strike Late to Defeat Golden Knights, 4-3

The Golden Knights fell, 4-3, to the Tampa Bay Lightning in their second game of the road trip on Thursday night at Amalie Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Brayden McNabb scored the first goal for the Golden Knights at 5:26 of the first period, but after spending some time skating back-and-forth between zones, Tampa tied the game with 9:39 to go in the frame. Late in the opening period, Pavel Dorofeyev scored on the power play to give Vegas the 2-1 lead. Jack Eichel picked up an assist on the goal to become the first Golden Knights in franchise history to record a point in each of the team's first five games of a new season. The Lightning tied the game with 13 seconds remaining in the first period, but Ivan Barbashev put Vegas back on top, 3-2, less than two minutes into the second period. Tampa Bay scored twice in the final two minutes of the game to take the 4-3 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their road trip on Saturday with a trip across the state to play the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena at 3 p.m. PT. Watch the game on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+ or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. Fans in Las Vegas can head to the official team watch party at Uncommons. Fans in Arizona are invited to the VGK watch party at Park Tavern Market in Gilbert, Ariz.