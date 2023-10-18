News Feed

Korczak, Hill Outshine Stars as Vegas Defeats Dallas, 3-2, in Shootout

Korczak had two points including his first NHL goal

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered
By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (4-0-0) beat the Dallas Stars (1-0-1) to tie their best start in franchise history with a 3-2 shootout win on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first period, the Stars opened the scoring with a goal from Craig Smith, but Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak tied the game eight minutes later with his first NHL goal. Dallas responded back to inch ahead with a goal from Joe Pavelski early in the third before William Karlsson tied the game with just under three minutes left. Regulation ended with a tie of 2-2, and the game headed to overtime. After a back-and-forth overtime, the five-minute period ended in a tie to send the game to a shootout. Shea Theodore and Matt Duchene traded goals in the second round before Jonathan Marchessault's game-winning shootout tally brought home the win for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS
Kaedan Korczak: Korczak had two points (1G, 1A) on the night including his first NHL goal.

William Karlsson: Karlsson had a multi-point night with his first goal of the season and an assist.

Shea Theodore: Theodore had eight shots on goal, two blocked shots and a goal in the shootout.

Brayden McNabb: McNabb blocked six shots in his 22:36 on the ice.

Mark Stone: Stone had with four hits, one blocked shot, and an assist on William Karlsson’s goal.

Adin Hill: Hill made 24 saves for his third win of the season. 

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHTKorczak had a multi-point night including his first NHL goal. He became the second VGK defenseman to score his first NHL this season (Brayden Pachal).

The Golden Knights improved their win streak to 4-0-0, matching best start in franchise history.

Two Golden Knights reached milestones as Michael Amadio played in his 300th career game and Keegan Kolesar played in his 200th career game.

BECAUSE VGK WON…
When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

ATTENDANCE: 17,612

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights head on their second road trip of the season as they fly up to Winnipeg to take on the Jets on Thursday at 5 pm PT. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.