Golden Knights Shut Out Red Wings, 1-0 

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-3) shut out the Detroit Red Wings (9-5-0), 1-0, on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Neither team lit the lamp in the opening frame, but Ivan Barbashev broke the stalemate 14 minutes into the second period, burying a rebound in front of the net with assists from Jeremy Lauzon and Brandon Saad. The defense stood tall for the third period, closing the shutout as Akira Schmid stopped all 24 shots on net. It was the goaltender's first shutout with Vegas.

TOP PERFORMERS

Akira Schmid: Schmid earned his sixth win of the season, turning away all 24 shots in his second-career shutout.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev tallied his fourth goal of the season with a backhander in front of the net for the Golden Knights’ lone goal of the game.

Jeremy Lauzon: Lauzon notched his third assist since joining the Golden Knights and also added two hits and five blocked shots in the win.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Colton Sissons skated in his 700th career NHL game.

Tomas Hertl won 15-of-16 face-offs for a win-percentage of 94% on the evening.

ATTENDANCE: 18,025

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights’ six-game home slate continues Thursday as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Catch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, KnightTime+, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.