Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-1

The Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-1) lost to the Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2), 4-1, on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first period, LA’s Adrian Kempe opened the scoring for the night, putting the Kings up 1-0. Four minutes later, Trevor Moore extended the Kings' lead with his power-play goal. Three minutes into the third period, Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his fourth of the season to put LA ahead 3-0. With six minutes left in the third, William Karlsson put Vegas on the board, but Anze Kopitar's empty-net tally sealed the 4-1 win for Los Angeles.

ATTENDANCE: 18,330

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights are back at home to take on the San Jose Sharks for Military Appreciation Knight Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Scripps Sports and KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.