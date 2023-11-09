Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-1

News Feed

Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community

Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community
Champs to Visit White House Nov. 13

Champs Set to Visit White House Nov. 13
Lawless: An Unfamiliar Feeling

Lawless: An Unfamiliar Feeling
Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-2, in First Regulation Loss of the Season

Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-2, in First Regulation Loss of the Season
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2023
Golden Knights Shut Out Avalanche, 7-0, to Extend Point Streak to 12 Games

Golden Knights Shut Out Avalanche, 7-0, to Extend Point Streak to 12 Games
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 4, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 4, 2023
Foley Honored by Nevada Army National Guard

Foley Honored by Nevada Army National Guard
Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community

Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community
Vegas Golden Knights to Host Food Drive on Toshiba Plaza Before Game on Wednesday, Nov. 8

Vegas Golden Knights to Host Food Drive on Toshiba Plaza Before Game on Wednesday, Nov. 8
Lawless: Net Gains

Lawless: Net Gains
Golden Knights Defeat Jets, 5-2; Extend Point Streak to 11 Games

Golden Knights Defeat Jets, 5-2; Extend Point Streak to 11 Games
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 2, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 2, 2023
Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Look to Remain Hot in November

Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Look to Remain Hot in November
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Hispanic Heritage Knight on November 2

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Hispanic Heritage Knight on November 2
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Extension of Partnership with AAA

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Extension of Partnership with AAA
Golden Knights Outlast Canadiens in 3-2 Shootout Win

Golden Knights Outlast Canadiens in 3-2 Shootout Win
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Gas Up Event In Partnership With Smith's Food & Drug Stores

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Gas Up Event In Partnership With Smith's Food & Drug Stores

Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-1

Golden Knights take on San Jose on Friday for Military Appreciation Knight

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered
By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-1) lost to the Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2), 4-1, on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first period, LA’s Adrian Kempe opened the scoring for the night, putting the Kings up 1-0. Four minutes later, Trevor Moore extended the Kings' lead with his power-play goal. Three minutes into the third period, Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his fourth of the season to put LA ahead 3-0. With six minutes left in the third, William Karlsson put Vegas on the board, but Anze Kopitar's empty-net tally sealed the 4-1 win for Los Angeles.

ATTENDANCE: 18,330

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights are back at home to take on the San Jose Sharks for Military Appreciation Knight Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Scripps Sports and KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.