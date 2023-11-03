Foley Honored by Nevada Army National Guard

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley was named an honorary commander of the Nevada Army National Guard in a ceremony Friday at the Las Vegas Readiness Center.

Hundreds of service members, members of the Foley family, and staff from the Foley Entertainment Group properties attended the event that was led by Brigadier General Troy Armstrong and Major General Ondra Berry. Armstrong, Berry and other leaders from the Nevada Army National Guard praised Foley for his accomplishments in the business world, his commitment to philanthropy, and his history of military service.

"Given all he has done for our community and nation, Bill Foley is the type of person the honorary commander program was made for," Armstrong said. "This event serves as a way to honor his service for our state, nation and community and celebrate all he has done throughout his career, especially his support of our nation's military."

Foley is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point with a degree in engineering who went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of captain. In 2016, Foley received West Point's Distinguished Graduate Award. Among his philanthropic endeavors is the Folded Flag Foundation, of which he serves as Chairman.

"I feel at home here surrounded by the men and women who serve our country," Foley said after the ceremony. "It's a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Nevada Army National Guard and I hope this helps bring attention to the commitment made by these outstanding service members."