Foley Honored by Nevada Army National Guard

News Feed

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris
Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament

Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament
VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season
Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays

Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays
VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT
VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT
Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction

Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction
VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID

VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID
VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV

VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV
VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic

VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic
VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season

VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory
The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach

The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup against Panthers

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup Against Panthers
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final
The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final

The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final
The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

Foley Honored by Nevada Army National Guard

Golden Knights owner named honorary commander in Friday ceremony

BillFoley-NationalGuardPresentation_zk_2023-11-03_016
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley was named an honorary commander of the Nevada Army National Guard in a ceremony Friday at the Las Vegas Readiness Center.

Hundreds of service members, members of the Foley family, and staff from the Foley Entertainment Group properties attended the event that was led by Brigadier General Troy Armstrong and Major General Ondra Berry. Armstrong, Berry and other leaders from the Nevada Army National Guard praised Foley for his accomplishments in the business world, his commitment to philanthropy, and his history of military service.

"Given all he has done for our community and nation, Bill Foley is the type of person the honorary commander program was made for," Armstrong said. "This event serves as a way to honor his service for our state, nation and community and celebrate all he has done throughout his career, especially his support of our nation's military."

Foley is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point with a degree in engineering who went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of captain. In 2016, Foley received West Point's Distinguished Graduate Award. Among his philanthropic endeavors is the Folded Flag Foundation, of which he serves as Chairman.

"I feel at home here surrounded by the men and women who serve our country," Foley said after the ceremony. "It's a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Nevada Army National Guard and I hope this helps bring attention to the commitment made by these outstanding service members."