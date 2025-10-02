Foley Entertainment Group Donates Uniforms for Second Season of Vegas Bourne Youth Soccer League

VEGAS (October 2, 2025) – The Foley Entertainment Group announced today, October 2, the donation of 850 customized uniforms to the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE featuring the logos of the Premier League’s AFC Bournemouth and the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights. The uniforms will go to Las Vegas youth playing in the Vegas Bourne Youth Soccer League – a nod to the owner of both franchises, Bill Foley.

The Vegas Bourne Youth Soccer League held its inaugural season under its new name in the Spring of 2025. The league helped offer the opportunity for more than 750 kids across the Valley to play soccer and will look to do the same this season.

“Las Vegas has quickly become an extension of Bournemouth, and the Vegas Bourne Soccer League has been an incredible opportunity for local youth sports,” said Jim Frevola, President of Business Operations at AFC Bournemouth. “We had great success this past spring with this initiative, and we are excited to see more kids playing soccer while wearing the Cherries’ colors in Vegas.”

The uniforms include a reversible jersey in black and red, plus shorts and socks. The league will officially kick off this Saturday, October 4, and continue through November 22.

Additional AFC Bournemouth outreach in Las Vegas has included an annual summer youth soccer camp and watch parties hosted at MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub at City National Arena.

ABOUT AFC BOURNEMOUTH

Founded in 1899, AFC Bournemouth has risen from English football’s lower leagues to establish itself as a competitive force in the Premier League. Known as "The Cherries," the club's ascent began in 2009, achieving three promotions in six seasons and culminating in their Premier League debut in 2015.

Having now established the start of an exciting new chapter in this long and storied history following Bill Foley’s 2022 takeover, AFC Bournemouth has seen significant investment committed towards sustaining its Premier League status and developing further each season.

The construction of a state-of-the-art training facility alongside the arrival of promising young talent from top clubs around Europe have provided the club with a fantastic platform from which to build its on-field expectations.

The club has placed an importance on maintaining the same focus on family and community that has been proudly displayed over the years, delivering impactful engagement with its loyal fanbase.

ABOUT FOLEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Established by Bill Foley in 2021, Foley Entertainment Group operates the Foley Family’s growing portfolio of entertainment properties, highlighted by the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League; AFC Bournemouth of the Premier League; the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League; the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League; Auckland FC of the A-Leagues; two community hockey facilities in the Las Vegas Valley; Lee’s Family Forum sports and entertainment venue in Henderson, NV; the Folded Flag Foundation; the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation; Hotel Les Mars, Arandas Restaurant and Goodnight’s restaurant in Healdsburg, CA; Farmhouse Inn and Farmhouse Restaurant in Forestville, CA; Hotel Californian and Blackbird restaurant in Santa Barbara, CA; MacArthur Place in Sonoma, CA; Whitefish Mountain in Whitefish, MT; Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard in Dundee, OR; and a number of other assets. The Foley Entertainment Group is committed to providing five-star service and experiences to its fans, guests, customers and clients. For more information on the Foley Entertainment Group, visit foleyentertainmentgroup.com.

ABOUT THE MAYOR'S FUND FOR LAS VEGAS LIFE

The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE was established in 2017 as a vehicle for corporate and philanthropic partners to support innovative programs that improve quality of life for all Las Vegas residents with a special focus on vulnerable populations. The Fund, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, operates independent of the City of Las Vegas and creates opportunities for public-private partnerships as well as donations of cash, time and in-kind goods and services. Guided by a diverse group of community leaders, the Fund targets specific community needs with a goal of making Las Vegas a national leader in four areas: Livability, Innovation, Future and Education. The Nevada Community Foundation, a public charity under Section 501 (c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, serves as The Mayor’s Fund fiscal agent, receiving all private donations. Donations to the Nevada Community Foundation for The Mayor’s Fund are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For information, visit MayorsFundLV.org.