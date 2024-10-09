City National Arena to Host Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer® Vegas on October 12-13

Proceeds benefit Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, Cure 4 The Kids

Image 10-8-24 at 4.31 PM
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (October 8, 2024) – City National Arena will host Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer® Vegas, a two-day event benefitting the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and Cure 4 The Kids, on Saturday and Sunday October 12-13. Fans can register to participate, fundraise and watch Sunday’s Celebration Ice Show at fundraise.scottcares.org.

Olympic champion Scott Hamilton’s Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer® is returning to the Las Vegas Valley for the third straight year. The event begins with a Frozen 5k on Saturday with participants invited to skate 35 laps to honor those who have been impacted by cancer.

The Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer® Celebration Ice Show will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. PT and features U.S. National Champion Ryan Bradley, Swiss National Champion Yasmine Yamada and Israeli National Champion and Olympian Daniel Samohin.

The VGK Foundation will donate a portion of the proceeds from the 51/49 Raffle at Sunday’s Vegas Golden Knights game to Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer® Vegas. Promotional support for the 51/49 Raffle is sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE SCOTT HAMILTON CARES FOUNDATION

Olympic Gold Medalist and cancer survivor Scott Hamilton is leading the charge to fund innovative cancer research through the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. Introduced in 2015, Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer® is the signature peer-to-peer fundraising program for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, empowering people and organizations across the country to join the fight against cancer. By working together with partners like the Vegas Golden Knights, CARES believes it’s possible to turn cancer upside down™ like Founder Hamilton’s iconic back flips. CARES is a not-for-profit 501 c (3) dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient to improve the quality of life and provide better outcomes for those living with cancer.

