Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Look to Remain Hot in November

The first month of the 2023-24 NHL season is already in the books and the Golden Knights sit atop the league with a 9-0-1 record and 19 points. Vegas will try to continue its winning ways throughout the month of November.

Nov. 2 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Golden Knights will face the Jets for the second time this season on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas is 1-0-0 against Winnipeg this season. The teams last met on Oct. 19 at Canada Life Centre when the Golden Knights won, 5-3. Shea Theodore led the way with three points (3A) in that win. The Jets are 4-3-2 so far this season for a total of 10 points. Mark Scheifele is the club’s points leader with 8 (4G, 4A).

Nov. 4 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Golden Knights will play the Avalanche for the first time this season on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas went 1-2-0 against Colorado during the 2022-23 season. The Avalanche are having a strong start to their year with a 6-2-0 record and 12 points. The team’s leading scorer is Mikko Rantanen with 12 points (5G, 7A).

Nov. 5 - Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks

Vegas will take on the Ducks for the second time this season on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. at Honda Center. The first meeting on Oct. 14 resulted in a 4-1 Vegas win at T-Mobile Arena. Chandler Stephenson (1G, 2A) had a three-point night. Anaheim is 5-4-0 with 10 points. Mason McTavish leads the team in points with 11 (5G, 6A).

Nov. 8 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Golden Knights will face-off against the Kings for the second time this season on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The teams first met on Oct. 28 at Crypto.com Arena, when Vegas won 4-3 in a shootout as Logan Thompson stood tall with 38 saves. Los Angeles has a 5-2-2 record with 12 points. Kevin Fiala is the club’s leading scorer with 12 points (1G, 11A).

Nov. 10 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks

The Golden Knights will meet with the Sharks for the second time this season on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The first matchup on Oct. 12 at SAP Center resulted in a 4-1 Vegas win. William Karlsson (2A) and Nicolas Hague (1G, 1A) each had two points in the victory. San Jose holds a 0-8-1 record for one total point. Tomas Hertl is the top scorer with 5 points (1G, 4A).

Nov. 14 - Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals

Vegas will set off on a five-game road trip starting with Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. PT at Capital One Arena. This is the first meeting between the clubs this season. The Golden Knights were 2-0-0 against the Capitals during the 2022-23 season. The Capitals have a 4-3-1 record for a total of 9 points. Alex Ovechkin leads the club in points with 8 (2G, 6A).

November 16 - Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens

The Golden Knights will be in Montreal to face the Canadiens on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. PT at Bell Centre. The first matchup was on Oct. 30 at T-Mobile Arena, when Vegas outlasted Montreal in a 3-2 shootout victory. Shea Theodore's goal in the fourth round of the shootout stood as the winner. The Canadiens hold a 5-2-2 record and 12 points. Cole Caufield is the leading goal scorer with 10 points (4G, 6A).

November 18 - Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers

Vegas will face-off against Philadelphia on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. PT at Wells Fargo Center. The Golden Knights previously defeated the Flyers on Oct. 24 at T-Mobile Arena by a score of 3-2. Paul Cotter and Shea Theodore scored in the third period to lift Vegas to the win. Philadelphia has a 4-4-1 record with 9 points. The team’s points leader is Travis Konecny with 11 (8G, 3A).

November 19 - Vegas Golden Knights at Pittsburgh Penguins

The Golden Knights take on the Penguins on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. PT at PPG Paints Arena. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Vegas went 1-1-0 against the Penguins throughout the 2022-23 season. Pittsburgh is 3-6-0 for a total of 6 points. Evgeni Malkin leads the club in scoring with 11 points (5G, 6A).

November 22 - Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars

Vegas ends its road trip in Dallas on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center. The Golden Knights hosted the Stars back on Oct. 17 in a 3-2 shootout win at T-Mobile Arena. Kaedan Korczak scored his first NHL goal and added an assist as Vegas improved to 4-0-0 on the year. Dallas holds a 5-1-1 record for 11 points. Wyatt Johnston is the leading scorer with 7 points (3G, 4A).

November 25 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes

The Golden Knights will return home to host the Coyotes on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. This is the first meeting between the teams this season. During the 2022-23 season, the Golden Knights held a record of 2-1-0 against the Coyotes. Arizona is 4-4-0 with 8 points total. The club’s points leader is Clayton Keller with 8 (4G, 4A).

November 27 - Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames

Vegas will take off on a three-game road trip beginning in Calgary on Monday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. This will be the first game between the teams this season. The Golden Knights went 2-2-0 against the Flames during the 2022-23 season. Calgary is 2-6-1 for a total of 5 points. Andrew Mangiapane leads the team in scoring with 6 points (3G, 3A).

November 28 - Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers

The Golden Knights will face-off against the Oilers on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. PT at Rogers Place. This will be a 2022-23 second round playoff matchup between the clubs and their first meeting of the season. The Golden Knights went 1-2-1 against the Oilers in the 2022-23 regular season. Edmonton holds a 2-5-1 record for 5 total points. Leon Draisaitl leads the club in points with 13 (4G, 9A).

November 30 - Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks

To wrap up the month, Vegas takes on Vancouver on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. PT at Rogers Arena. This is the first meetup between the teams this season. In 2022-23, Vegas had a 2-1-0 record against Vancouver. The Canucks are 5-2-1 for a total of 11 points. Their leading scorer is Elias Pettersson with 13 point (2G, 11A).