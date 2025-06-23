TZ’s Top Ten

Since he entered the league in 2021, Trevor Zegras has lit up highlight reels with his game-changing plays in the offensive zone.
Here’s a taste of what fans can expect from the new Flyers center:
1. This wild pass from behind the net:
2. This classic lacrosse goal:
3. This rocket from the circle:
4. This airborne pass:
5. This passing clinic:
6. This nasty shootout tally:
7. This spinning setup:
8. This OT winner:
9. Yet another lacrosse-goal:
10. This between-the-legs beauty: