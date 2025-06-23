TZ’s Top Ten

Since he entered the league in 2021, Trevor Zegras has lit up highlight reels with his game-changing plays in the offensive zone.

Untitled-3
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

Since he entered the league in 2021, Trevor Zegras has lit up highlight reels with his game-changing plays in the offensive zone.

Here’s a taste of what fans can expect from the new Flyers center:

1. This wild pass from behind the net:

2. This classic lacrosse goal:

3. This rocket from the circle:

4. This airborne pass:

5. This passing clinic:

6. This nasty shootout tally:

7. This spinning setup:

8. This OT winner:

9. Yet another lacrosse-goal:

10. This between-the-legs beauty:

News Feed

Flyers Acquire Trevor Zegras From Anaheim

Path to the Draft: Best Centers Available

Flyers add Todd Reirden; Dylan Crawford as Assistant Coaches

Path to the Draft; Flyers Options with 6th Overall Pick

From 7th Overall to NHL All-Rookie Team Member

Matvei Michkov Named to 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

Flyers Announce 2025 NHL Draft Party Hosted by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Busy Summer Ahead for the Flyers Alumni

The Next Step for Noah

Flyers Name Jaroslav Svejkovsky & Jay Varady Assistant Coaches

Transaction Analysis: Cates Signs a Four-Year Extension

Flyers Re-Sign Forward Noah Cates to a Four-Year Contract

Flyers Re-Sign Defenseman Helge Grans to contract extension

Ready Foer More

Transaction Analysis: Flyers Sign Foerster to Two-Year Extension

Flyers Re-Sign Forward Tyson Foerster to a Two-Year Contract

Ersson Wins Bronze at World Championship

Flyers name Ian Laperriere advisor to Hockey Operations