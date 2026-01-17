Postgame RAV4: Flyers Lose to Rangers

The Philadelphia Flyers lost 6-3 to the New York Rangers in a matinee at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday. A Mika Zibanejad hat trick and two goals by Artemi Panarin led the way for New York. The Flyers are winless in their last six games (0-5-1).
The Rangers exploded for three goals on their first three shots to turn an early Flyers 1-0 lead into a 3-1 edge for New York. After Travis Konecny (15th goal of the season) scored for the Flyers, three quick tallies by Artemi Panarin (17th), Mika Zibanejad (19th) and Brennan Othmann (1st) turned the tide in a major way.
Early in the second period, Zibanejad (PPG, 20th) scored again to open a 4-1 lead for New York. Minutes later, career-long Philly nemesis Zibanejad (21st) bagged his third goal of the game to open a four-goal cushion. In the third period, Trevor Zegras (19th) cut the gap to 6-3.
Aleksei Kolosov got the start but failed to make a save on three shots. Samuel Errson (22 saves on 25 shots) entered the game at 8:25 of the first period. Rangers goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 27 of 30 shots.
FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS
The Flyers had a would-be Trevor Zegras breakaway broken up by Adam Fox and a developing Sean Couturier chance denied by an Artemi Panarin backcheck early in the first period.
At 6:10, Rodrigo Abols got his left skate caught under him along the boards in the New York zone. He needed assistance off the ice. He did not return.
The Rangers turned the puck over to Travis Sanheim at the Philly blueline. Konecny took a pass from Zegras and beat Martin over the blocker. The helpers went to Zegras and Sanheim at 6:22.