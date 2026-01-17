Postgame RAV4: Flyers Lose to Rangers

The Rangers got the Konecny goal right back. At 7:05, Panarin was alone near the back door. Kolosov had no chance to stop this one. The assists went to Trocheck and Lafreniere.

Just 21 seconds later, the Rangers took a 2-1 lead. This one was a save that Kolosov would like to have back. A shot high over the middle from Zibanejad found its way into the net. The assists were credited to J.T. Miller and Braden Scheider.

Fifty-nine seconds after the Zibanejad goal, the Rangers scored their third goal in 80 seconds. On this play, the Flyers coughed up a 3-on-1. Will Cuylle made a pass across to Othmann, who notched his first career NHL goal. Cuylle had the lone assist.

Cuylle took a roughing penalty at 10:02. The Flyers went to the game's first power play. The most dangerous sequence by far was a shorthanded 2-on-1 for New York. Ersson made a lateral save on Noah Laba. The Flyers generated no shots or chances of their own.

Ersson made tough back-to-back saves on point blank shots to keep the deficit at two goals. Late in the period, Jamie Dysdale pinched into the slot and had an open look but did not find the mark.

Shots: Flyers 8 - Rangers 6

Faceoffs: Flyers 8 - Rangers 14

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers went to the penalty kill for the first time at the 44-second mark. Matvei Michkov took an unnecessary tripping penalty in the offense zone.

The Flyers killed it off but went right back to the PK at 3:44. Ersson sent the puck over the glass from his crease and took a delay of game penalty. A redundant PK coverage led to another back-door goal for New York at 5:38. Panarin drew the attention of three Flyers, sent a cross-seam pass to Zibanejad, who fired home his second goal of the game. The assists went to Panarin and Trocheck.

Zibanejad completed his hat trick at 8:25. Cam York lost a puck battle in the neutral zone and New York had a 2-on-1 from the blueline on in. Miller fed Zibanejad, who made no mistake. Scott Morrow had the other assist.

Four-on-four-play ensued at 8:25. Emil Andrae (roughing) and Othmann (cross-checking) went off on coincidental minors. As play went back to five-on-five, Martin denied a right side shot from Michkov.

With 6:46 left in the period, Sam Carrick sacrificed his body to block a Michkov shot from the deep middle slot.

Panarin scored high to the glove side at 15:22 from the left dot. The lone assist went to Alexis Lafreniere.

Grebenkin was called for an offensive zone tripping penalty at 15:22. The Flyers turned a shorthanded 2-on-1 into a goal. Konency saucered a pass across to Sanheim, who fired the puck into the net from the right side at 16:48. Konecny had the lone assist.