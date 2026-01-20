Postgame 5: Flyers leave Las Vegas with a win

The Philadelphia Flyers edged the Vegas Golden Knights, 2-1, at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night. The Flyers ended a six-game losing streak. Vegas saw a seven-game winning streak end.

Two unassisted goals by Travis Konecny, generally stout penalty killing and a 23-save performance by Samuel Ersson led the way for the Flyers.

A breakaway goal by Konecny (16th goal of the season) gave the Flyers an early first period 1-0 lead. The Flyers were charged with eight giveaways and three minor penalties in the frame but took the one-goal lead to intermission.

Vegas tied the game in the final minute of the second period. Tomas Hertl (PPG, 20th) tallied on a nifty deflection. Until that point, the Flyers had played a pretty strong middle frame.

Another Konecny breakaway goal (17th), this one shorthanded, gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead in the third period.

Ersson played arguably his best game of the season in stopping 23 of 24 shots. Adin HIll faced 17 shots for Vegas, yielding only the two Konecny tallies.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

A sharp-angle shot from Jack Eichel nearly snuck in the net on the game's first shift. Ersson picked up the puck just in time. As play resumed, the Flyers' goalie fought off a Shea Theodore shot through traffic.

A Denver Barkey turnover in the neutral zone nearly led to a Vegas goal. Ersson made a point-blank save on a re-direct. Moments later, the Flyers scored on their first shot of the game.

Tomas Hertl turned the puck over to Konecny. The Flyers' winger raced the other way on a breakaway. Konecny then beat Hill under the glove at 3:46. The goal was unassisted.