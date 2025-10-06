Trade Analysis: Flyers Acquire Players, Cap Space from Sharks

The Flyers traded defenseman Ryan Ellis and a 2026 conditional sixth round pick to the Sharks for forward Carl Grundstrom and defenseman Artem Guryev.

By Bill Meltzer
The Philadelphia Flyers made a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. The Flyers traded defenseman Ryan Ellis and a 2026 conditional sixth round pick to the Sharks for forward Carl Grundstrom and defenseman Artem Guryev.

What's in it for the Flyers

Cap relief: Ellis is seemingly unlikely to resume his NHL career. The 34-year-old has been unable to play since the early part of the 2021-22 season. He has two seasons remaining on the eight-year, $6.25 million average annual value (AAV) he signed on August 14, 2018, while a member of the Nashville Predators. The Flyers need not use long-term injured reserve (LTIR) or otherwise budget their payroll the next two seasons around the defenseman's contract.

Depth winger: Grundstrom, 27, brings 292 games of NHL regular season experience and 17 games of Stanley Cup playoff experience. He brings some heaviness in the trenches as a forechecker, is equally comfortable on either wing in a bottom-six role. He missed a chunk of last season on injured reserve with an upper-body issue but dressed in 56 games.

Physical depth defense prospect: The 22-year-old Guryev brings size (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) and a very physical style of play. The Russian defenseman has played in North America at the major junior and minor league levels. The Sharks drafted him in the fifth round of the 2021 Draft, and he turned pro in 2021-22. Guryev has split his professional career to date between the AHL and the ECHL.

What's in it for the Sharks

Contract space: The Sharks were already at 49 of the maximum 50 NHL non-slide eligible contracts allowed under the Collective Bargaining agreement even without 2024 first-round pick Sam Dickinson potentially in their contract mix this season. The two-contracts-for-one swap with the Flyers created an added contract slot for San Jose.

Asset in return for Grundstrom: Grundstrom was on the bubble of being able to retain his NHL spot in San Jose. He didn't have a poor training camp but he didn't cement his hold on a roster spot. Rather than risking waivers on a player who has been a useful NHL role player, the Sharks got a draft pick in return. The conditional pick is the earlier of the Flyers' or the previously acquired 2026 Blue Jackets' sixth-round selection.

